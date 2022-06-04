Warriors’ Steph Curry Sends Warning to Teammates Ahead of Game 2

The writing on the wall could have been seen during Game 1. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors came out lights out, hitting five threes and 21 points in the first quarter. Curry singlehandedly helped stay ahead most of the game, only to see the Celtics fight back and take Game 1 convincingly.

Holding a 12-point lead into the final frame, Golden State was held scoreless from 6:05 down to 1:09 left in the game. Boston poured on 40 points in the quarter and tied the Finals record for the largest margin in any quarter of 24.

“How much it lingers, that’s the test. How do you bounce back?” Curry speaks after practice on June 4. “You go home after the game. You’re probably thinking about every play that happened, when you could have done differently. A defensive rotation, shot would have went in, a decision you made, whatever it is, those things kind of circle in your head and you probably lose a little bit of sleep that first night.”

Outside of Curry, the Dubs were 38.7% shooting from three. Not terrible, but not great either. Unlike the Warriors’ past opponents, the Celtics have players that are super-fast and disruptive defensively that present problems for the Dubs’ offensive flow.

Curry Hopes Loss Impacts Teammates to Get Motivated and Play Better

Curry was asked if the team felt down after the loss, and he had a pretty honest assessment of that.

“I mean, if you’re not down about it if you’re not in your feelings, that’s a problem because then it doesn’t matter. It has to—you have to feel it.”

Curry continues and talks about how the meltdown in the fourth quarter shouldn’t dampen any of the team’s confidence, but should only be used as motivation to come out and take Game 2.

“So the locker room after Game 1 was rough. We all know the opportunity we let slip in terms of that fourth quarter. But it doesn’t kill your confidence that you can’t come out Sunday and win that game, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Dubs need to come out on top of Game 2. Going down 0-2 would spell trouble going into Boston, especially three consecutive games in Beantown.

Curry’s Message for Jordan Poole Amid Struggles

Jordan Poole was a non-factor for Game 1, finishing with 9 points on 2-of-7 shooting, and 4 turnovers. It is a big disappointment, but it shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, this is the Finals, and it’s a different stage than the regular season or other parts of the playoffs.

“Be yourself,” Curry says on what he’d say to Poole. “I guess feel what you—remember what it felt like in terms of your adrenaline and your emotions coming out in the game to try to get yourself asserted. Maybe slow down just a little bit to see the pictures a little bit better.”

Additionally, Curry doesn’t want Poole to change how he plays in any regard, but mostly that he has to mentally realize that the Finals is a bit different from what he’s been used to. Poole needs to be able to use those emotions and mind games in his head to channel all that into a positive impact on the game.