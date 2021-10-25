Dubs’ Steph Curry, Brother Seth Net Unreal NBA Scoring Feat

The Curry brothers continue to set the standard for family accomplishments in the modern NBA.

The 2021-22 season is only a few games old, but already Steph Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, and Seth Curry, of the Philadelphia 76ers, have set a ridiculous league-wide scoring mark.

The official SportsCenter Twitter account posted details of the feat on Sunday, October 24.

The two highest scoring quarters of the season so far belong to the Curry brothers 💦 ➤ Steph: 25 in first quarter on Thursday vs LAC

➤ Steph: 25 in first quarter on Thursday vs LAC

➤ Seth: 23 in first quarter today vs OKC

Steph Curry put up 25 points in the 1st quarter of the Warriors’ second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, while Seth Curry dropped in 23 points in the first quarter Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry Played Perfect Offensive Quarter Against Clippers

Steph Curry personified perfection during the top-scoring quarter of the young NBA season, which took place in the Dubs’ home opener against the Clippers on Thursday, October 21.

The Warriors’ Curry shot 9-of-9 from the field during the opening stanza, including a 5-for-5 mark from behind the 3-point arc. He also drilled two huge 3s in the final minutes of the 4th quarter to cap the performance. He finished the game, a 115-113 victory, with 45 points and 10 rebounds, according to ESPN.

The Sixers also capped Seth Curry’s epic opening quarter performance with a victory, defeating the Thunder 115-103 on Sunday. Philadelphia’s Curry finished the night with 28 points on 7-for-10 shooting from deep, per ESPN.

Scoring Feat Latest in Long Line For Steph Curry Over Last 2 Seasons

Steph Curry spent much of last year’s abbreviated season setting the league standard for unthinkable scoring accomplishments.

He started by leading the entire league in scoring with 32 points per game, edging out the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal. It was the second time Curry led the NBA in total points, and he became only the second player to do so at the age of 33 or older. The other was Michael Jordan.

But that was far from the end of it.

Curry became Golden State’s all-time leading scorer, passing Wilt Chamberlain during an April contest against the Denver Nuggets. On top of that, he drained 337 shots from deep over a 72-game season, which is 10 contests fewer than a regular year. That mark was good enough for the fourth-most 3-point field goals in a single season all-time, and Curry played in just 63 of those 72 games.

Played out over the course of a full 82-game schedule, Curry was on pace to make 390 3-point field goals, which would have been the second-highest total ever, behind his own NBA record of 402 3-point shots made during the 2015-16 season.

Curry set several more obscure marks along the way, though none fell short of impressive. He dropped in 96 3-point shots over 15 games in April, the most any player has ever made during the course of one calendar month.

Also in April, Curry became the only player in NBA history to average 35 points per night on 50% shooting from the field, 40% shooting from behind the 3-point line and 90% shooting from the free-throw line, per a report from the Mercury News.

Curry averaged 12.7 attempts from behind the arc last season, making 5.3 of them per game. Both marks are NBA records. He also averaged 11.4 points per game in third quarters over the course of the year, the highest single-quarter average in the NBA over the last three decades, according to Doris Burke of ESPN.

The Dubs are already 3-0 on the regular season following a victory over the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, in which Curry led the team in scoring with 27 points. And Golden State’s All-Star point guard is only just getting started.