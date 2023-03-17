Steph Curry’s Children: Warriors Star Has Two Daughters & a Son

Steph Curry is not only a Golden State Warriors star but he’s also a father of three. Curry and his wife of over 10 years, Ayesha Curry, have three kids together and the family lives in Atherton, California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steph & Ayesha Curry Have 3 Kids, 2 Daughters & a Son, & All Three Were Born in July

The Curry family welcomed their first daughter, Riley Elizabeth Curry, on July 19, 2012. Her superstar father revealed to E! News that she is interested in volleyball while her mother said in an interview with People that she’s also following in her own footsteps and is an amazing cook.

Riley Curry stole the hearts of Warriors fans from a young age when she accompanied her father to a post-game press conference in the 2015 NBA finals. While Curry was speaking, the 2-year-old interrupted him with some cute yet hilarious comments and dramatic yawns, and clearly had trouble sitting still.

The Curry family grew on July 10, 2015, when the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ryan Carson Curry. Ryan Curry isn’t afraid of the spotlight either as she’s already been at many of her father’s games and victory parades. On her 7h birthday, Ayesha Curry wrote on Instagram that her daughter was “compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum!”

While Curry said his eldest daughter was interested in volleyball, he shared that Ryan Curry “is still figuring out if sports is her thing or not,” but added, “there’s no right or wrong answer there.”

Ayesha Curry gave birth to the couple’s third child, a boy named Canon W. Jack Curry, on July 2, 2018. She told People that they actually picked that name when they were on their honeymoon several years prior. “France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name’s actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack,” she explained.

Steph Curry Is a Proud Father Who Said He Wants His Children to Grow Up Proud & Confident in Themselves

Happy Father's Day 💞 Stephen Curry discusses what father's day and fatherhood mean to him. pic.twitter.com/E4YBpQ6iTR — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2022

Curry has been very open about fatherhood and his pride in his children. He told the Charlotte Observer that one of his biggest worries is having his kids grow up with social media in addition to having the spotlight from his career. “I just want them to be proud of who they are,” he said, without comparing themselves to others on social media. “They are unique. They don’t have to live up to anything that the world tells them they have to.”

Despite that worry, Curry is a proud father who lives for his children. In an interview with Popsugar, he said his children were the reason he wanted to get up each day. “Your biggest responsibility, obviously, is being a parent, and it’s just so much fun every single day when they change so fast and you’re trying to keep up,” he spilled. “You get to share so many experiences with them and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

The NBA star said he’s come to realize that children are very observant and soak in everything they see from their parents, even if he doesn’t think they’re paying attention. He said they’ve made him and his wife better people just by being around their kids.

While Ayesha Curry and her NBA star husband have three kids now, they haven’t ruled out growing their family even more in the future. “I guess you can never say we’re done, unless you do something to fix that,” the Warriors star told Entertainment Tonight back in 2019, “but right now we are very happy and content with our family.”