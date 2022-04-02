Injured Warriors Star Steph Curry Reveals Goal Return Date

The Golden State Warriors just put out an update on injured guard Stephen Curry, one that essentially confirmed the news that fans didn’t want to hear. Although the baller is “making good progress” toward a return to the court, he has yet to resume individual on-court activities.

Furthermore, the next update on his status won’t be provided until April 11 — one day after the Warriors’ final regular-season game against the Pelicans.

Put plainly, the Dubs are now shooting for a postseason return for their star player. According to head coach Steve Kerr, this was always the likeliest outcome for Curry. But it still feels like a gut punch for the Warriors’ faithful.

Nevertheless, Curry expressed optimism about the situation during a Friday interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steph has been out of commission since Marcus Smart dove into his legs during a March 16 loss to the Celtics. The 34-year-old suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot on the play.

By the time Game 1 of the playoffs rolls around, the injury will have cost Curry a whole month of games. Still, he believes that he’ll be ready to go when the title chase tips off.

“It feels good,” Curry said of the injury. “I know it’s not ideal in terms of end of the season, but hopefully doing everything I can to get fully healthy, ready for a playoff run. That’s what it’s all about at this point in time. I’m just trying to be there for my teammates, finish out the season strong and know that whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.”

That’s not to say that missing so much time has been easy, though.

“I hate missing any game,” Curry said. “But, like I said, I’m thankful that there’s opportunity to know there’s light at end of tunnel, hopefully sooner rather than later. Everybody loves the bright lights of the playoffs and it’s nice we’re going to be back there after a two-year hiatus, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Patience Is a Virtue

While he’s clearly chomping at the bit to get back onto the hardwood, Curry understands that a methodical approach is best where rehabbing an injury is concerned.

“Everything is, in the way that we operate in terms of coming back, is just about being as strategic as possible in terms of those next steps,” Steph said.

“You don’t want to rush where you put yourself in danger and that’s why I know I won’t be able to play the rest of the regular season. But April 16th or 17th, whenever Game 1 is, that’s the goal. Do everything in my power to be ready for those games that matter and hopefully be as close to 100 percent as possible.”

