Warriors’ Steph Curry’s Status for Matchup Against Clippers After Star Suffers Ankle Injury

The Golden State Warriors will match up against the Los Angeles Clippers again tonight at Chase Center. After leaving the game in their first match-up Wednesday night with an ankle injury, Warriors’ All-Star Stephen Curry will most likely be available to play tonight.

Curry’s Status Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Per Anthony Slater on Twitter, Curry is considered probable against the Clippers tonight despite enduring an ankle injury in their last game.

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is "feeling pretty good" after ankle tweak but the team had a light practice. None of the veterans participated in the team court work. But Curry is "probable" against Clippers tomorrow. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2021

Curry sustained a minor tweak to his ankle during Golden State’s 108-101 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night. He endured this injury after stepping on Patrick Beverly’s foot. Despite leaving the game, the guard had played for 34 minutes but did not exhibit his best performance. The guard finished with 13 points, shooting 5-of-17 from the field.

After this tweak to his ankle, Curry didn’t participate in the team’s practice the following day.

Despite him not practicing, Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr was confident in Curry’s status ahead of tonight’s rematch with the Clippers. Per Connor Letourneau on Twitter, Kerr revealed that the injury seems to be minor.

With that being said, it would be surprising if Curry didn’t make an appearance in tonight’s game.

Moving Forward with Curry

The Warriors actually started really strong against the Clippers in their first matchup on Wednesday. This was until Curry had to exit. Compared to his performance in the past few games, Curry was actually struggling to find his shot while being strapped by the Clippers’ defense.

With the other half of the Splash Bros, Klay Thompson, out for the entirety of the season due to an Achilles injury, Curry has been carrying the offensive load so far this season. In addition to this, the Warriors’ remodeled roster has been struggling to make its mark on the scoring side.

In the first eight games of the season, Curry is averaging 29 points and shooting 35 percent from the three. Curry scored a career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Looking to split their back-to-back matchups with the Clippers, the Warriors hope that their star guard will be making an appearance and will hopefully be in the starting lineup. While Curry’s injury doesn’t seem too severe, the team will most likely proceed with caution with their leading scorer.

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Draymond Green Erupts in Reaction to Capitol Breach