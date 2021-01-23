Steph Curry & Steve Kerr Sound Off on NBA Officiating, ‘Bias’ Against Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors currently sit at 8-7 on the season after a disappointing loss to the surging New York Knicks. While there were some mistakes the team could have improved upon, during the game it seems that the NBA’s officials also made a mistake that proved very costly.

During the second quarter, Warriors star forward, and former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green was ejected from the game due to “profanity that was deemed to be directed at the official” per the referee crew chief Ben Taylor.

Draymond Green gets ejected from the game

Once the game concluded Green called the ejection “Bold” per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Steph Curry Calls Ejection ‘Bias’ Against Green

At the time of Green’s ejection, the Warriors were still within the game. Going into the second half, the Knicks were only up by five and Golden State had the opportunity to put the pieces together to finish the half strong.

That’s when Green’s second technical foul was given out. Following the game, Warriors star and two-time MVP Steph Curry addressed what he feels is “bias” against Green.

“The reason you’re asking that question is probably because there is a bias, but that can’t be part of how you officiate the game,” Curry stated to reporters via NBC Sports. “We’re all grown men out there and you have to be able to ref the game that you’re reffing in that moment.”

“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” Curry said. “He’s been very vocal with James and I know he had already got a tech earlier in the game. So he was mindful of that and just talking to his teammate, and the refs got confused. I don’t know what the rules are in that situation.”

Steve Kerr’s Critical Comments on Green’s Ejection

Curry wasn’t the only Warrior who had something to say about the ejection. The Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, also discussed the issue.

In his explanation, he detailed more of what the Warriors will need to work on in order to improve.

“At halftime, Ben Taylor came out and told me that it was a mistake, that John Butler didn’t realize Draymond was yelling at his teammate,” Kerr explained during a video call with reporters following the game via NBC Sports. “He thought he was yelling at him.”