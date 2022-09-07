Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Warriors Legend’s Big Moment

The “T” from the Golden State Warriors‘ fabled Run-TMC era in the early ’90s is finally getting his just due. Tim Hardaway, who thrilled crowds with his intensity and that UTEP two-step, is set to join running mates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this weekend.

He’ll be officially inducted as part of the Hoop Hall’s 2022 class — alongside Manu Ginobili, George Karl, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and others — in a ceremony on Saturday, September 10.

It was a long time coming for the five-time All-NBA pick, who last played way back in 2002-03 with the Indiana Pacers. And when he finally got the call, he almost didn’t believe it.

“I was scared to answer the phone [to] tell you the truth,” Hardaway told ESPN’s Jay Bilas in April. “I was shaking because I just didn’t want to hear them say, again, ‘You didn’t have enough votes.’”

For his part, current Warriors star Stephen Curry thinks that Hardaway is now where he belongs.

Curry Praises Hardaway’s Revolutionary Style, Endorses Him As a HOFer

Play

Past & Present NBA Players Talk About Tim Hardaway's " Killer" Crossover #22HoopClass Take a listen as players from past and present talk about Tim Hardaway’s signature move! Class of 2022 Basketball Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7PM ET. Stay up-to-date on news, live scores & stats with the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/-App22 Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-09-07T15:39:04Z

Many are of the belief that a series of homophobic remarks made by Hardaway during a 2007 radio interview are what kept him from being enshrined. After years of doing what he could to learn, grow and make amends for his former bigotry, though, the 56-year-old is finally getting his big moment.

Unlike Hardaway himself, Steph wasn’t caught off-guard by the sea change.

“I always knew it was just a matter of time before he made it to the Hall of Fame,” Curry told Andscape. “There are a lot of players in the league that I grew up watching that jumped off the screen based on their style. I didn’t really care what their stats were. It was more so just the impact of watching them play and building a love for basketball.

“He is up there on that list of guys. The way he played had a lasting impact and was Hall of Fame-worthy. It’s pretty awesome knowing that he has a son in the league now, and he’s still getting acknowledged.”

Curry may not have been that concerned with the numbers but, make no mistake — Hardaway got his and then some.

Hardaway Put Up Incredible Numbers During His Warriors Years

All told, Hardaway played for six seasons in the Bay Area from 1989 to 1996 (his 1993-94 campaign was lost to a knee injury). Over that span, he appeared in 422 games with the Dubs, averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per outing. He was also a 35.5% three-point shooter before bombing from deep was cool.

Even now, nearly three decades after he last donned Warriors gold and blue, his name can be found up and down the franchise’s record books.

Hardaway is Golden State’s career leader in assists per game, No. 3 in steals per game, No. 3 in total assists (3,926) No. 4 in three-point field goals (602), No. 5 in total steals (821), No. 3 in offensive box plus/minus (3.5), No. 5 in VORP (18.5), No. 9 in offensive win shares (29.8) and No. 9 in minutes per contest (37.0).