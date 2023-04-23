Warriors’ Steph Curry Speaks Out After Near-Game-Breaking Blunder

It was the best of times and the worst of times for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during Sunday’s Game 4 bout with the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. On the one hand, his 32-point effort paced the club to a series-tying win and further shifted the momentum in the favor of the Bay Area crew.

On the other, well — he totally pulled a Chris Webber.

While attempting to avoid a deftly-executed trap from Mike Brown’s squad, Curry called a timeout to give his team a better opportunity to work its offense. Unfortunately, the Warriors were already out of timeouts after head coach Steve Kerr had made an ill-fated challenge of a Kevon Looney offensive foul.

As a result, Sacramento got a free throw and a three-point bucket they wouldn’t have otherwise. And, had a Harrison Barnes jumper just before time expired landed an inch or so in a different direction, the Dubs would currently be stuck in a 1-3 hole.

Following the contest, Curry made little attempt to justify his actions in the situation.

Warriors’ Steph Curry Breaks Down His Big Error During Game 4 vs Kings

Speaking to reporters after the 126-125 win, Curry let it be known that he understood the Warriors had lost their challenge and, in turn, a timeout in the moments leading up to his TO snafu. Clearly, though, he failed to finish out the equation.

“I knew we challenged but I didn’t realize when we lost the challenge that we didn’t have any timeouts left,” Curry confessed, via House of Highlights.

So, in his ignorance, he made what he believed was the right move where protecting the Warriors’ two-possession lead was concerned.

“I ain’t gonna lie — I thought it was the smartest play in the world. When I got the ball, turned around, saw a trap, I realized there were no real outlets,” Curry said of the play. “Instead of turning it over, [calling a timeout] is kind of the heady play but it turned out not to be. I looked over at the bench and everybody was shaking their head…”

Embarrassing though the sequence of events was for him, the nine-time All-Star is looking back on it now as an opportunity to be better the next time out.

“Thankfully, we came away with the win, but good learning lesson on how important all those details are… knowing timeouts, knowing the situation. It was just an unfortunate sequence right there.”

Moses Moody’s Mom Gives Fan a Shout-Out

After failing to get the big bump in minutes and overall role that many were expecting him to see during the regular season, Moses Moody flashed his potential during the Dubs’ Game 3 win over Sacto on Thursday, scoring 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting in 16 minutes of action and logging a plus-17 on the right side of the plus/minus column.

As big as the effort was for the former No. 14 overall pick, though, it was at least equally as important for his mother, Rona Moody, who was watching from the stands. Moreover, Ma Moody was able to see a fan wearing her son’s jersey just a few rows in front of her, an occurrence that meant a lot to her.

“I’ve worn my son’s jersey every single game for two seasons straight to make sure that there was at least one in the arena every game. Planning to continue until I start to see others wearing it….. well I guess it’s happening,” Rona tweeted, along with a picture of the fan.