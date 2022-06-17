Wife of Warriors Star Steph Curry Claps Back at Celtics After Finals

Stephen and Ayesha Curry got the last laugh in their rivalry with fans of the Boston Celtics following the Golden State Warriors championship-clinching Game 6 win at TD Garden on Thursday.

Ayesha Curry — who has been the target of some playful trash talk during the series — had the perfect tweet keyed up for when the score went final.

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” Mrs. Curry tweeted just moments after the Warriors secured the 103-90 Game 6 victory.

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

While Ayesha remained quiet for most of the series, Steph Curry and the Celtics fan base went back and forth during the Finals. The two-time MVP revved things up a bit when he wore an “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” shirt to his postgame presser after Game 5. It was a response to a sign that went viral from a Boston bar that read, “Ayesha Curry CAN’T cook.”

While it’s never great when family becomes a part of the banter, Steph Curry seemed to have some fun with the situation.

“I’m the petty king so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it,” Curry said prior to Game 6. “There’s a lot at stake when it comes to winning championships.

“Maybe back in the day, the first year, first two years, maybe things catch you off guard just because it’s so new. You wonder how these narratives come up, all the distractions pop up here and there. I think the more you get into these environments, the more you use it as entertainment, fun, embrace it.”

Curry was a bit sassy on the court as well during the clincher. He pointed to his hand to indicate that he was ready for his fourth ring and also did his now patented night-night celebration in the fourth quarter.

Seth Curry Calls Out Brother’s Haters in Tweet

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview – Game 6 – Warriors vs Celtics | 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics – Full Game 6 Highlights | June 16, 2022 | 2022 NBA Finals 🏆SHOP WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP MERCH! hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-06-17T04:40:06Z

Ayesha was not the only member of the Curry family taking to Twitter to sound off after the win. Steph’s brother, Seth, also had a message he wanted to get out about his sharpshooting relative.

“Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball,” Seth Curry tweeted shortly after the Warriors hoisted the trophy.

Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 17, 2022

While the Currys were clearly on a mission on Twitter, but so was Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, who didn’t take the loss well.

“Congrats to the b–ch ass Warriors. Yes, I’m salty. Yes, it was a shitty loss,” she tweeted. “Love our guys & love how far we came. Sad for my brother who played an amazing game. Go Cs.”

Congrats to the bitch ass Warriors. Yes, I’m salty. Yes, it was a shitty loss. Love our guys & love how far we came. Sad for my brother who played an amazing game. Go Cs ☘️ — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry Focused on Team After Victory

Curry hauled in his first Finals MVP by averaging 31.2 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 48% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

With the new hardware, Curry joins an elite club of seven other players who have won MVP of the Finals and regular season and have earned a scoring title. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

The title was the fourth in eight years for the Warriors and Curry did not want to talk about his personal accomplishments after the game. He was focused on celebrating what his team accomplished.

“Forget that question,” Curry barked at a reporter who started his press conference by asking what it means to be Finals MVP. “Why you start with that question? We’ve got four championships. God is great, the ability to be on this stage and play with amazing teammates against a great Boston Celtics team that gave us everything to try to get to the finish line.

“This one hits different for sure, just knowing what the last three years have meant, what it’s been like from injuries to changing of the guard in the rosters, Wiggs coming through, our young guys carrying the belief that we could get back to this stage and win, even if it didn’t make sense to anybody when we said it, all that stuff matters.”

And the Warriors are not going anywhere. Golden State is 5-1 to win the 2023 NBA title at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.