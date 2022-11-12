Warriors’ Play-Caller Makes Bold Claim About Steph Amid Historic Run

Before Stephen Curry’s incredible, almost otherworldly efforts during the NBA Finals, there was a level of concern that the Golden State Warriors star was showing signs of aging. The 34-year-old was still an all-world player, mind you, but his regular season was a cut below his typical golden standard.

Curry’s scoring average had dropped a whopping 6.5 PPG from his league-leading mark in 2020-21. Meanwhile, his field goal percentage (43.7) and three-point percentage (38.0) were both the lowest marks of his career, save for his injury-plagued, five-game run in 2019-20.

Through his first 11 appearances of 2022-23, though, the baller has proved beyond doubt that his Finals performance — 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.0 APG and 48/44/86 shooting splits — was no fluke.

In particular, Curry’s run over his last three games has been on a whole other level for the Dubs.

Steph Has ‘Never Been Better’

Play

Steph Curry Makes History In 40-PT Performance 🔥 Stephen Curry is the 1st player in NBA history to record back-to-back games of 40+ points, 65%+ FG and 5+ 3pt FGM. Never miss a moment with the latest news, trending stories and highlights to bring you closer to your favorite players and teams. Download now: app.link.nba.com/APP22 2022-11-12T05:55:16Z

During the Warriors’ big win over Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, it was Curry who ensured that the club successfully defended the Chase Center court. In 34 minutes of action, Steph dropped a game-high 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting, hitting six threes and adding five dimes and four boards.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a particularly bold statement about his superstar’s performance. Via NBC Sports Bay Area: “I think given the circumstances with our team kind of in a rut and trying to dig our way out of a hole, he’s just been spectacular and never been better.”

Given all that Steph has accomplished — and Kerr made this exact point during his post-game presser, too — that “never been better” assessment is a big one. Thing is, the numbers bear it out.

As relayed by Warriors PR: “Stephen Curry is averaging 42.0 points on better than 65% from the field (65.2%) over the last three games, the first time he’s tallied those numbers over a three-game stretch in his career.”

Then there’s this gem, courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info: Curry is the oldest player to log consecutive 40-point games since His Airness, Michael Jordan, did it back in 2002.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Kerr added. “He’s just amazing night after night.”

Steph Says He’s Still Riding That Finals Wave

Following the win over the Cavs, Steph sounded off on the firepower that he has provided down the stretch of games. As of this writing, he’s averaging 9.1 points on 51.5% from the field and 45.9% from deep during the quarters.

For him, that output during crunch time is largely the result of capitalizing on what’s being given by the opposition. “I kind of classify it as being aggressive,” he said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “What is the defense giving you, and being decisive.”

However, he also confirmed that the air of invincibility that seemed to envelop him during the Finals may still be there, too. At the least, the good vibes from Golden State’s title run last season continue to inform the effort in ’22-23.

“A lot of confidence is carried over from our playoff run last year,” Curry said. “We understand how to balance the playmaking and the score.”