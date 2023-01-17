Warriors’ Steve Kerr Issues Monumental Stephen Curry Decree

Coming off a particularly disheartening loss to an up-and-down Chicago Bulls team on Sunday, there was little reason to hope for a bounce-back effort from the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours later against the Washington Wizards.

In addition to the contest being on the road — where the Dubs were 4-17 coming in — and on the wrong end of a back-to-back, Golden State was incredibly shorthanded to boot with no Klay Thompson, no Jonathan Kuminga, no Andre Iguodala, et al.

When the game clock finally read 00:00, though, the Warriors had prevailed 127-118 to move back to .500 for the year. And it was largely the doing of Stephen Curry who, in just his fourth game back after a monthlong absence, dropped a 41-point bomb to pace his team.

For Steve Kerr, Steph’s penchant for the amazing hearkens back to one of the game’s ultimate icons (and one of the Warriors play-caller’s former cohorts).

Steve Kerr Invoked the Name of Michael Jordan While Describing Stephen Curry

Play

Steph Curry Scores an IMPRESSIVE 41 POINTS in Warriors W | January 16, 2023 Led by Stephen Curry's 41 points (6 3PM) and 7 rebounds, the Golden State Warriors defeat the Washington Wizards, 127-118. Jordan Poole added 32 points (7 3PM) and 7 rebounds in the victory, while Kristaps Porzingis tallied 32 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Wizards. The Warriors improve to 22-22 on the season,… 2023-01-16T22:54:38Z

Kerr didn’t mince words when describing his star player following the win. Rather, he mentioned Curry in the same breath as a certified GOAT candidate in appraising not only the baller’s on-court exploits but also the mystique that surrounds him.

“He’s the modern MJ,” Kerr told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Of course, if anyone is qualified to make such a statement, it’s Kerr, who spent four years as Michael Jordan’s teammate during the mid-to-late ’90s and collected three NBA championship rings along the way.

“Playing with the Bulls, half the crowd’s got red 23 jerseys on. Now, half the crowd’s got blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game. He elicits an emotion from people, I think, because he’s so awe-inspiring with his play that, no matter where we go, there are people cheering for him and can’t wait to see him perform…”

Curry does have at least one thing that His Airness didn’t, however. Namely, relatability.

“I think people can relate to him because he’s not this superhero, in terms of his size and strength. He’s 6-foot-3, 185 [pounds]. There’s a lot of people out there that size but none who can do what he can do.”

Steph Reacts to Coach Kerr

Informed of the MJ comparison, Curry also noted the connection his coach has to the Bulls legend.

“The thing that’s interesting is that, as you said, he played with [Jordan]. He understood what the road shows look like and opposing arenas when fans come out and how Dub Nation’s growing over the years. So that’s special,” Curry said.

Kerr had been prompted to compare Steph to his legendary teammate by a question about the reception Curry got from the DC crowd. And that outpouring of support definitely wasn’t lost on the Warriors star.

“I think every time you take the floor, you feel that energy. I don’t ever take it for granted. Because it wasn’t always like that. That’s why we play the game for, in a sense of, the fans being a part of the journey. Coming out, spending their hard earned money on tickets and creating an atmosphere like we had tonight,” Curry said.

“From the time we ran out to the floor for warmups, throughout the whole game, it was amazing. And fortunately, we feel that most nights on the road and at home obviously.”