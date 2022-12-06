Warriors’ Stephen Curry Addresses His Controversial Viral Video

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the internet over the weekend with a video depicting a shooting feat that almost couldn’t be believed. The clip in question, which was shot and edited by Ari Fararooy and put on blast by Sports Illustrated, showed Curry drilling five straight full-court shots.

Had it been anyone else in the clip, the alarm bells that were sounded would have been deafening. But because it was Steph — arguably the greatest marksman in hardwood history — most people didn’t question it.

Of course, the idea that anyone could make five 90-plus-foot heaves without a miss is pretty ridiculous, even if we are talking about the GOAT shooter. And, sure enough, the clip was confirmed fake mere hours after it began to spread. Really, the source of the footage should have been the first clue to that effect; Fararooy’s video fakery has become the stuff of legend.

In any case, Curry sounded off on the video and the waves that it has made — as of this writing, SI’s video has been looped nearly 30 million times — after the team’s 112-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Steph Plays It Coy

The viral video of Steph making five full-court shots in a row was fake, but he wanted to make sure everyone knew he did make two of them 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6h51sVvCH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

Asked to address the video and the incredible reaction it inspired, Curry playfully pushed back on the notion that any shenanigans were involved. “You said the doctored video?” Curry rebuffed. “The doctored, the edited, the CGI-ed [footgage]? … Nobody believes I made five in a row from 90 feet?”

It was pointed out to Steph that the Warriors said the footage was faked/edited, but that some people are still hanging onto the belief that he actually made all of those shots. And the baller clearly has no intentions of raining on their parade.

“I’ll let them be the judge of that but it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be real,” Curry said. “But we had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat. I did make two of them, just in case anybody was wondering.

“I used them all then. I didn’t make any tonight.”

He’s not wrong — Steph had what was probably his first bad game of the season versus Indy. In 38 minutes of play, he scored a season-low 12 points on just 3-of-17 shooting and 2-of-10 from deep. As a result, the Dubs were outscored by 17 when he was on the floor.

Steph Named Sportsperson of the Year

SI’s viral video was well-timed, as the publication officially recognized Curry as its Sportsperson of the Year on Tuesday. Wrote Michael Rosenberg: