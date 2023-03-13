Stephen Curry is Anxious About Potential Major Warriors Change

Major changes could be in store for the Golden State Warriors this summer. At the end of the season, general manager Bob Myers’ contract is set to expire. Myers has served that role for Golden State since the 2012-13 season, and is considered by many to be the architect behind their championship core.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole explained that star guard Stephen Curry, as well as some of his teammates, are a bit anxious about the potential shift in power.

Bob Myers, general manager since 2012-13 – the first of eight trips to the playoffs in 10 seasons – is in the final months of his contract and his uncertain future generates a measure of anxiety among those who value his presence, Poole wrote in a March 13 article. “Count Stephen Curry among them – and he’s not alone.

Curry recently explained that he values the trust he and his teammates are able to have in Myers.

“We were all young at one point when we were trying to figure it out,” Curry said on recent NBC Sports Bay Area “Dubs Talk” podcast. “One of his special abilities is to connect with you where you are. Be truthful and honest and authentic about how difficult the NBA is in the sense of decisions that are made and the business side of it. But also, he has a personal touch that you trust.”

The four-time NBA champion then expressed his gratitude for the excellent relationship he and others have been able to build with the general manager.

“I don’t ever take that for granted,” Curry said. “The fact that I can have a difficult conversation with him. I can pick up the phone and let him know how I’m feeling. He’ll give it to me straight around where we are as a team or where I am individually.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Shines Praise on Stephen Curry

Curry had a monster game in the Warriors’ March 11 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The 34-year-old tallied a game-high 36 points, scoring 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime.

36 points on the night.

22 points in Q4 and OT. Winning time was Stephen's time to shine.@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/jiQlgkbn2h — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2023

It was a fantastic clutch display from Curry, who earned some serious praise from Draymond Green after the game.

When speaking to reporters, Green called his teammate “one of the best players to ever play this game.”

“To watch him, the way he’s come back from injury, the way he willed us tonight to a win was huge,” Green said via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel.

What was perhaps Curry’s top highlight of the night actually came on the defensive end. With about 2.2 seconds left in regulation, the star guard got a key block on Jrue Holiday’s potential game-winning layup attempt.

“He came out of nowhere. I was impressed with the verticality,” the former Defensive Player of the Year praised Curry.

Draymond Green Avoided Fine in Warriors Win Over Bucks

Saturday’s game almost didn’t even need an overtime. Shortly after Curry’s block on Holiday, Green had an opportunity to win the game.

On the final play of regulation, he got the inbounds pass from Curry and then quickly fired off a 3-point attempt.

“It felt amazing, I can’t believe it bounced out,” Green told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area, after Golden State’s tough win. “I haven’t felt a shot feel that good in while, it felt incredible,” he chuckled.

The 33-year-old later explained that it could’ve been an expensive moment for him, had the shot fallen.

“I smoked it, but we were able to figure it out in overtime,” he said. “I thought it was cash. Probably saved me $50,000 though, because the dance I was gonna do when that ball went in (would’ve gotten me fined). So, I’m happy we still got a win and I got to keep my money in my pocket.”