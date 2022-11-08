Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Draymond Green After Ugly Warriors Win

After an ugly road trip that saw them lose five-straight games, the Golden State Warriors turned things around on Monday night. They squeaked out a win over the Sacramento Kings, earning a 116-113 victory at home.

Superstar Stephen Curry was asked about his performance after the game, but before talking about himself, he credited Draymond Green for the energy he brings to the game.

“I think it’s the mentality of, we just need a little bit of energy and a little bit of fire,” Curry said. “You know, Draymond’s been amazing trying to push the tempo, bring our defensive presence that we haven’t had all year.”

Steph's tech in the third quarter lit the fire 🔥 Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/kCqfKOmLMq pic.twitter.com/LCOYcjaNnV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

Green ended the night with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. However, as Curry alluded to, he brings so much more to the game than what the box score shows.

Golden State earned a defensive rating of 107.6 in the game against the Kings, but Green’s personal defensive rating sat at 93.9 – nearly 14 points better than what the team accomplished as a whole.

The number is a testament to the defense he plays and how he inspires the team around him to play better on that end of the court.

Curry Says He ‘Needed to Light the Fire’

While Green’s play provided the team with a spark, Curry was the primary driving force for the Warriors in their win over the Kings. He led the team in scoring and came up clutch when it mattered most.

He said that the team’s veterans know how to do just that, and he simply provided the spark that led the way.

“Our core and our vets, we know how to do it,” Curry said. “And I just needed to light the fire a little bit. Kind of let the crowd into it, get our team into it, and let them know that we’re here.”

STEPHEN CURRY BANG ‼️ pic.twitter.com/NWqJQtrrbu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022

The superstar pointed guard ended the night with 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on 17-of-24 shooting from the field and 7-of-12 shooting from distance. He also did not turn the ball over a single time.

Curry Discusses Team’s Winning Plays

However, while Curry was clearly the team’s best player (at least as far as the numbers go), he still chose to dish out credit to a bunch of teammates, including Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Green, and Klay Thompson.

“Then the rest of the game, it’s just trying to make winning plays. Wiggs hit some big threes down the stretch, Loon, Draymond played great defense. Klay hit some big ones to start the fourth quarter. You know, everybody contributed.”

Wiggins put up 25 points and 10 rebounds, Looney had four points, 13 rebounds, and four assists, and Thompson dropped 16 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

After their five-game losing streak, Curry also noted that this win was a nice reality check regarding how hard it is to win in the NBA.

“It’s a lesson still of what level of intensity you need to get to just to win a regular season game because winning in this league is extremely difficult,” Curry said.