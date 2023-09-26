Stephen Curry’s Wild Training in UAE Has Warriors Fans Excited

Work does not stop for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, even on vacation.

Curry was spotted training in the dunes of the United Arab Emirates while on a vacation trip with his wife, Ayesha, ahead of next week’s NBA training camp.

The video posted by his performance trainer, Carl Bergstrom, quickly went viral and had Warriors fans pumped up for the season.

“He wants that 5th ring bad. Love that he still got that fire in him at this stage in his career,” X user @LuisRasconJr replied to the video.

“Steph is dedicated to greatness. Inspiring,” X user @RichardHeadley4 replied.

“I mean what is this gonna lead to? He can’t possibly run more defenders in a circle and shoot better… Steph gonna start dunkin’ on fools,” X user @EarlnWater replied.

“[Title] #5 is coming,” X user @d_kananura replied.

“Let the streets [know] we’re coming in hot this season,” X user @BerlisYvesI replied.

This dedication isn’t surprising from one of the greatest players of his generation.

Curry, a gym rat, said in a past interview with NBA Fit that he trains six days per week, working on his game, lifting and doing conditioning. He usually works three hours daily to keep his game sharp over the summer.

Curry, 35, is entering his 15th season in the NBA with an eye on a fifth championship that will tie him with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Curry’s coach, Steve Kerr, also won five titles as a player with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

Why Dwight Howard Did Not Make Warriors Cut

After all the hype surrounding Dwight Howard‘s Warriors workout, the team’s top brass did not see his potential fit as their 14th man.

“We’ve got five guys that can play center in training camp,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said. “To me, it’s a position that you can’t play multiple of them. So, I want to make sure everybody gets enough reps, and I think that’s been our discussion with the coaching staff as well, and I think that’s the path we’ll head down from there again.”

The rookie general manager referred to the Warriors’ current bigs: Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Dario Saric — the projected three centers in their rotation — with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis and Usman Garuba as insurance depth.

The 37-year-old Howard, who played in Taiwan’s T1 League last season, won a championship as a key reserve with the Los Angeles Lakers during the COVID-19 protracted 2019-20 season.

Dwight Howard’s React on Not Making the Cut

Howard broke his silence on X after the Warriors chose not to sign him.

“Only as a WARRIOR can one withstand the path of knowledge. A WARRIOR cannot complain or regret anything. His life is an endless challenge. And challenges cannot possibly be good or bad. Challenges are simply challenges. Go be [Great] [emojis],” Howard said in his post on X.

Howard, a former three-time Defensive Player of the Year well past his prime, had a two-day workout with the Warriors and even trained with Green and Chris Paul afterward in Los Angeles.