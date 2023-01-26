Warriors’ Stephen Curry Sounds Off On Jordan Poole Frustration After Ejection

The Golden State Warriors are having a rollercoaster of a season. Through 48 games, they have a record of 24-24, which has them slotted at eighth in the Western Conference. No game has encapsulated the season as a whole better than the Dubs’ January 25 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State trailed for the majority of the second half, before battling back to steal a 122-120 victory at the buzzer. The hero of the night was Jordan Poole.

Well, kind of.

Poole wound up sinking the game-winning layup, but not before taking a shot so bad that it got Stephen Curry ejected.

The Warriors superstar got himself tossed with just 1:14 left in the fourth quarter. A video shared by NBC Sports Bay Area showed Curry throwing his mouthpiece out of frustration after Poole threw up a shot that Curry seemingly thought to be ill-advised. The officials wasted no time and immediately ejected the 34-year-old from the game.

Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece … pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

After watching his team pull out the victory from the locker room, Curry sat down and spoke to reporters. When he was asked about being upset about Poole’s shot selection and it leading to his ejection, the 2022 Finals MVP broke down his frustrations.

“Yeah, it was a crucial time in the game and the way our season has gone, as you know, there’s questions about the heightened sense of urgency and about how every detail matters,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You want something really bad, like just getting a win. With fourth quarter execution, clutch time type of situations, all that stuff does matter. So I reacted in a way that, obviously, put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place. But, the intentions and the energy around what matters in the sense of winning, that’s what it’s about. Thankfully my teammates responded extremely well, Klay (Thompson) with a big shot, JP with the game-winner at the end. Execution was great. We needed that one, there was a lot of sense of urgency for sure, and I kind of let my emotions get in the way of it.”

Steph says he let his emotions get in the way during a big moment in the game pic.twitter.com/eDOVluK3AY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

Jordan Poole Trolls Stephen Curry After Warriors Win

They say that winning heals everything, and it was no different for the Warriors after they topped the Grizzlies. Despite Curry being ejected thanks to his emotional response to a Poole blunder, the two were able to share a laugh in the arena tunnel after the win.

A video shared by NBA on ESPN showed the young star mocking the elder statesmen, by throwing his own mouthpiece.

Jordan Poole flung his mouthpiece before celebrating with Steph 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/MtoYink3yq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2023

It was a welcome scene for Warriors fans as the two were able to move past the in-game frustrations.

Steve Kerr Discusses Incident With Jordan Poole

Poole has been frustrating fellow members of the Warriors quite a bit as of late. It was than a week before the Memphis game, when he got Head Coach Steve Kerr to ream him from the sidelines against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former Michigan standout committed an offensive foul, and was subsequently whistled for a delay of game in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

His coach was not happy with the young guard and let him have it from the bench.

Steve Kerr is not happy at all with JP 😬 pic.twitter.com/w5A0zGjWBH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 21, 2023

Kerr was asked about the heated exchange after the game. He explained to the media that he had just “snapped” in the moment.

“I’m going to stay on Jordan,” he said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s continuing to grow and he’s getting better. I think the last two games, he was fantastic in terms of staying off the referees. He got the offensive foul and then held the ball as he talked to the ref, and that was a delay of game. So I’m trying to get Jordan to the point where he understands every play counts and every moment counts. So, every once in a while, I snap and I snapped in that moment and he looked at me like I was nuts. But it’s all part of it. I love Jordan and I love the way he’s playing and he was incredible tonight.”