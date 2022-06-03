Warriors Star Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Game 1 Loss to Celtics

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t hold off a surge from the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but Stephen Curry isn’t panicking just yet.

Boston rode a 40-16 fourth quarter to the 120-108 victory, getting huge performances from role players Al Horford (26 points) and Derrick White (21 points) in the victory. As a team, the Celtics shot 51.2% from deep and could not miss over the final 12 minutes.

Curry provided 34 points on 12-of-25 shooting, with 21 of his points coming in the first quarter. Despite the late slump in Game 1, the former MVP isn’t too worried about how his team will respond after the series-opening loss.

“It’s not ideal but I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity, how we responded all year, how we respond in the playoffs after a loss,” Curry told reporters after the game. “So learn a lot from that fourth quarter, obviously they made a lot of shots. It seemed like they didn’t miss ’til deep into the fourth. When you have a team that just finds a little bit of momentum like they did and they keep making shots, it’s tough to kind of regain that momentum.”

The Warriors have been on this stage before — with this being their sixth Finals appearance in eight years. Curry assured his squad won’t dwell long on the loss.

“It’s about winning four games by any means necessary, and for 42 minutes, we did enough to win a game tonight, and that’s not how basketball works,” Curry said. “I think everything starts to come on the table when you look at trying to get ourselves back in the series on Sunday and taking it from there.”

Warriors Veteran Draymond Green Not Worried After Loss

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview – Game 1 – Celtics vs Warriors | 2022 NBA Finals Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors – Full Game 1 Highlights | June 2, 2022 | 2022 NBA Finals

While the Warriors might be down, they’re not out. Draymond Green dismissed the Game 1 performance from the Celtics, citing their hot shooting night.

“Those guys are good shooters, but they combined for 15 out of 23. Fifteen for 23 from those guys?” Green told reporters. “We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes. We’ll be fine.”

Green had a particularly rough night offensively — even by his standards — going 2-of-12 from the field, notching 4 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

Celtics Win Despite Jayson Tatum’s Struggles

A scary thought for the Warriors is that the Celtics won without arguably their best player having a good game in Jayson Tatum. The 24-year-old All-Star shot just 3-of-17 from the field and notched 12 points. When asked about how he felt after his rough night, Tatum responded with a resounding, “ecstatic.”

“Forty points in the fourth quarter … guys made big shots, timely shots as well. And we won,” Tatum told reporters. “I had a bad shooting night. I just tried to impact the game in other ways. We’re in the championship. We’re in the Finals. All I was worried about was trying to get a win, and we did. That’s all that matters at this point.”

The catalyst for the Celtics was Horford, who is playing in his first Finals. The Boston big man put on a performance to remember, silencing the Warriors’ home crowd.

“I felt like the guys kept finding me time after time. Also Derrick White hit some tough shots there, too,” Horford said. “I was just getting the looks, knocking them down. That’s that.”

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at Chase Center, with the Warriors listed as a 4.5-point favorite, per Odds Shark.