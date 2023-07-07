Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Jordan Poole After Warriors Trade

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shared a message to Jordan Poole on Thursday, after Poole’s trade to the Washington Wizards became official. Curry took to Instagram to share some kind words for the 23-year-old guard.

“Now that the trade is actually final, I figure I would come on here [Instagram] and just say to JP how much I appreciated the four years, brother,” Curry said, per Dalton Johnson. “You’re a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody’s face in terms of — that first year where it was rough, [you had] a lot of injuries, just finding a way with going to the G-League and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch in your second year, us winning a championship in your third year, and fighting til the end this past year. So, I can’t wait to see you blossom big fella. I can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation. I’m just looking forward to competing, obviously, and being a fan of everything that you become.”

Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors “It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” pic.twitter.com/aFOZ3fej7J — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2023

As part of the trade, the Warriors landed 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul. Last season with the Phoenix Suns, Paul appeared in 59 games. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Warriors Felt Jordan Poole was Unnecessary to Roster

Shortly after news of the trade surface, The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami went into detail about front office’s reasoning for shipping out the 23-year-old.

“What’s clear to me after a few days of checking around is that this all began when the Warriors decided that Poole was an extraneous and inefficient member of their roster,” Kawakami wrote. “That was the precipitating issue. The Warriors wanted out of the $123 million deal they gave Poole only eight months earlier because his play last season didn’t meet that value, especially given their extreme luxury-tax pressures. They knew he wanted a bigger role and they knew that almost certainly wouldn’t happen as long as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team.”

Warriors leadership had good reason to be concerned about the young guard’s new contract extension. He’d played extremely inconsistently ever since agreeing on the four year, $123 million deal, eventually melting down in the postseason. Poole averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in the postseason. Plus, his shooting splits were even more horrifying. He converted just 34.1% of his attempts from the floor and 25.4% from deep.

Steve Kerr Excited About Warriors Trade

In the days following the big move, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts with Kawakami, calling the deal “a very positive shift.”

“We’re going to be a lot different. The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years,” Kerr told Kawakami. “But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”