Warriors’ Stephen Curry Speaks Out on Jordan Poole’s Playoff Struggles

Jordan Poole‘s playoff struggles continued in the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 3 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Poole was once again cold shooting, making just 2-of-9 attempts for 5 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

As the team prepares for a crucial Game 4, star point guard Stephen Curry remains confident in the 23-year-old. He discussed the team’s confidence in Poole, after Sunday’s practice.

“We are all extremely confident in what he provides for us, what he can do out there and keeping it positive, just how you approach the game,” Curry said via the Golden State Warriors official YouTube channel. “And that’s what I love about him. He has great energy and making or missing the shots, it’s going to happen. So, it’s just a matter of sticking with it, because you’ll get rewarded in the big picture and especially because we do have a lot of confidence in what he provides for us and what he’s capable of doing.”

This season’s playoffs have been particularly unkind to Poole. He’s averaged just 11.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. The real eye-opener has been his inefficiency on the offensive end. After struggling throughout the season, Poole has taken yet another step back. He’s shot just 35.5% from the field and 28.8% from deep.

As a player whose value comes almost entirely on the offensive side of the ball, the horrid shooting just doesn’t cut it.

Last season when the Warriors won the title, they were getting an entirely different version of Poole. He was good for 17.0 points per game on 50.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Defends Jordan Poole After Warriors Drop Game 1

Curry’s defense of Poole is nothing new. He stood by Golden State’s No. 3 after his controversial decision to heave a 28-foot attempt with Game 1 on the line last week.

“He had made six of ‘em tonight,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was decisive and it was a shot he was open. Considering how they guarded us that possession – trapping me at halfcourt and Draymond swinging it over – it’s one of those where it’s kinda in a rhythm shot. I’m sure he felt pretty good about it, that’s why he shot it. There’s no doubt or regrets on that. It’s just a make-or miss situation. [I’ve got] a lot of trust in his ability to put the ball in the basket.”

Draymond Green Stands By Jordan Poole After Warriors Fall in Game 1

The veterans on this Warriors team have been supporting Poole throughout this run. Much like Curry, Draymond Green defended Poole’s shot selection in Game 1.

He took to his podcast the following day to back the 23-year-old’s decision to fire up the game-tying attempt.

“I know everyone’s talking about the last three that he missed,” Green said on the May 3 edition of “The Draymond Green Show.” “Quite frankly, I liked the shot. Obviously, you tell ’em to eat up the space and take the three a little bit closer [to the basket]… but Jordan can shoot the ball and he got a good look at it. Yes, you want him to take a couple of steps in and get an even closer three. Jordan taking that three is not why we lost that game… I know everyone is going to point at that one play and say he should have never shot that three. Prior to that three, he was 6-for-10. You got a guy 6-for-10 that you know can shoot the piss out of the ball and you get an open three, you live with it.”