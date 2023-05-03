Steph Curry Opens Up About Polarizing Jordan Poole Shot in Warriors-Lakers Gm. 1

Jordan Poole became Twitter’s favorite punching bag on Tuesday night, after he missed a 28-footer that would’ve brought the Golden State Warriors level with the Los Angeles Lakers with under 10 seconds to play in Game 1.

Jordan Poole missed the potential game-tying shot from DEEP 😳 pic.twitter.com/FOUWLDw6Gq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023

Though the internet had it’s fun with Poole and his questionable decision to heave up that shot, his teammates stood by his side. Stephen Curry defended the 23-year-old’s late-game miss, when speaking with the media after the 117-112 loss.

“He had made six of ‘em tonight,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was decisive and it was a shot he was open. Considering how they guarded us that possession – trapping me at halfcourt and Draymond [Green] swinging it over – it’s one of those where it’s kinda in a rhythm shot. I’m sure he felt pretty good about it, that’s why he shot it. There’s no doubt or regrets on that. It’s just a make-or miss situation. [I’ve got] a lot of trust in his ability to put the ball in the basket.”

Play

Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 117-112 Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 117-112 2023-05-03T07:14:34Z

Though Poole’s Game 1 performance will be remembered more for that shot attempt, rather than his outing as a whole, he did play a solid game.

Golden State’s No. 3 poured in 21 points in 30 minutes off of the bench. He shot 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-11 from deep. Aside from his scoring, Poole set up his teammates with six assists.

Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole’s Wild Shot in Warriors-Lakers Game 1

Like Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr came to the defense of his young guard, following the disappointing Game 1 loss.

Kerr explained to the media that Poole took a “shot he can hit,” and that he was happy with the possession.

“I knew somebody was going to be wide open if we could just get the ball out and Steph did a great job,” Kerr praised via NBA Interviews on YouTube. “He got the ball out of the trap and Jordan was wide open, and pretty good look, and you know, that’s a shot he can hit. So really, happy with that possession, and again, Jordan hit his six threes already. So it’s a great shot for us.”

Play

Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 117-112 Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 117-112 2023-05-03T05:11:44Z

LeBron James Says Lakers Needed to Defend Warriors Better

Kerr and Curry both seemed to agree that the look Poole got at the end of the game was fine. One guy who wasn’t happy about the type of looks that Golden State was able to get was Lakers star LeBron James.

James claimed that his squad had some “lulls” that allowed the Warriors’ shooters to get good looks. He added that if L.A. is tuned in, those looks won’t be happening for the Dubs.

“We got to do a better job,” James said post-game. “I think, even though late, they made a run, and I think throughout the second half, just only giving up 48 points, that’s really good. But we had a couple of lulls where we allowed those guys—Steph, Klay, and Jordan—to get some looks. And if we’re really tuned in, it won’t happen.”