Steph Curry, Klay Thompson ‘On Board’ With Warriors Ditching Star Teammate: Sources

This season has been a shaky one for the Golden State Warriors. They’re only seven games in, but at 3-4, there are some clear on-court issues that they need to work out. Among them are a lack of playing time for young players and an issue with too much fouling.

However, away from the court, things haven’t completely smoothed over. The preseason issue of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole seems to have died down, and with other stars earning extensions, the Warriors could be ready to let Green walk.

While Golden State may be ready to move on from Green, their choice largely depends on the cooperation of Curry and Klay Thompson. If their star backcourt doesn’t want to see Green moved, then the Warriors would have a hard time moving on, as they don’t want to upset their core players.

However, the executive told Deveney that it seems as though Curry and Thompson are “on board” with moving on from Green.

“If Draymond had been a good soldier all the way, maybe they plan to work it out with him. But everything that happened gave them the opening to move on from him, and the other guys are going to be OK with it. Individually, I am not sure anyone would say Steph or Klay is fed up or anything, but the organization is more in a position to move on from him, and you have to think that would not be the case if they did not think Steph and Klay were on board.”

Curry, Thompson, and Green have been teammates since the 2012-13 season, but with Golden State moving in a younger direction, tough decisions will have to be made.

Warriors Are ‘Not All In’ on Green

Golden State handed out extensions to Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but Green has yet to ink one. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors are “not all in” on a future with Green past his current contract.

“Yeah, there has never been a sense that they were ready to move on from Draymond, but that has changed in the last couple of months,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They gave out the extensions [to Poole and Wiggins], and that was a pretty clear sign like, okay, we’re not all in on Draymond from here out.”

Draymond Green doesn’t solely blame the youth of the team for the early season woes the team has faced. “Quite frankly none of us are playing that great on both sides of the ball.” pic.twitter.com/GhddZzbWDW — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 31, 2022

So far this season, Green has averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 59.2% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from three-point range. He’s played 28.5 minutes per game, which ranks fourth on the team behind Stephen Curry, Wiggins, and Poole.

Green Heavily Linked to West Rival

As the Green drama continues to unfold, one team has come up time and time again – the Los Angeles Lakers. A West exec told Deveney that Green’s relationship with LeBron James could lead to a potential move in the future. However, it wouldn’t be via trade.

“They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

So, while Green is currently content helping the Warriors compete for another title this year, there are some major questions surrounding his future with the franchise.