Warriors’ Stephen Curry Clears Air on Draymond Green’s Altercation with His Mom

Monday night’s Golden State Warriors win over the Phoenix Suns was a bit of a family affair. The matchup saw Stephen Curry face off against his brother-in-law Damion Lee. Lee spent three seasons playing alongside Curry with the Warriors from 2019-22.

Curry’s mother, Sonya, was in attendance for the game to watch her son and son-in-law lace ’em up.

Things got a bit chippy between Lee and Curry’s teammate JaMychal Green, late in the fourth quarter of the March 13 matchup. Phoenix’s No. 10 barreled over Warriors guard Moses Moody, at which point Green stepped in and shared some words with Lee.

JaMychal Green vs. Damion Lee pic.twitter.com/ePsFhmNitA — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 14, 2023

While the altercation was going on, Sonya Curry appeared to have an exchange of her own with Draymond Green. She looked be shouting down at Green from the stands behind Golden State’s bench.

Dunno what was happening here but Sonya Curry was super animated after that Damion Lee foul on JMG pic.twitter.com/iaZNpMh8wm — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) March 14, 2023

The 3-point king was asked about his mother’s exchange with his teammate, following the 123-112 win over Phoenix.

“It was like old school AAU back in the day where the parents get involved,” Curry Joked via the Golden State Warriors YouTube channel.” JaMychal (Green) and D(amion) Lee had their moment, my mom was sitting in the stands. I gave her the tickets tonight so she had to be with the Warriors, but she was going to switch sides to protect her son-in-law. So that’s what it was about, it was just some good fun back and forth. Family over everything at times.”

Play

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Recap Win Over Suns | March 13, 2023 Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made paper airplanes after defeating the Phoenix Suns. 2023-03-14T07:05:24Z

Kendrick Perkins Says Warriors Championship Days Are Over

Golden State’s title defense has undoubtedly had its ups and downs. The team has struggled to string together consistent play all year, especially on the road, where they have a record of 7-26. However, things have been looking pretty good for the Dubs lately. They’ve won 7 of their last 10 games and are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Despite the recent surge, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins isn’t buying into the hype.

On the March 13 edition of ESPN’S First Take, Big Perk threw some shade in Golden State’s direction, saying that the reigning champs are “finished.”

“Okay, so when I look at the Golden State Warriors… they are dead bird, tall grass. They are done, Perkins told Stephen A. Smith. “I’m not saying that they’re not going to make the playoffs, they’re going to get into the playoffs. But, let’s be real here. Their expectations are (to win) a championship. The only reason I say that is because when you’re the defending champs, when you’re the Golden State Warriors, and you have that much pride that we know them to have, they want to defend that honor. I’m looking at them right now, and no, they’re not a championship team.”

"The Golden State Warriors, their championship days are OVER!" —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/qCbFY61U1f — First Take (@FirstTake) March 13, 2023

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Remain Confident in Dubs

Unlike Perkins, the Warriors’ star backcourt of Curry and Klay Thompson has remained confident in this season’s squad.

“It’s a different challenge because I was out for four weeks before, four weeks this last time. Andre (Iguodala) has been chomping at the bit to get out there and play,” Curry said after the March 5 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The way we’ve been shorthanded for a long time, these guys have been stepping up and playing at an extremely high level to give us even a little bit of life to be where we are in the standings and all of that. You know, there’s just a lot that we’re trying to deal with and still stay optimistic about where we’re headed. Until we get beat we feel like we’re a tough matchup for anybody. That’s the confidence that we have to have down the stretch and heading into the postseason.”

Steph believes the Dubs are still "a tough matchup for anybody" despite the their ups and downs this year pic.twitter.com/msAtRG8Ynk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

Thompson’s message after the loss in L.A. mirrored Curry’s.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” he told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”