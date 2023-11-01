’90s Hit Movie Inspires Warriors Star Stephen Curry’s New Celebration

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry spawned a new “celebration” meme.

After his wicked crossover which led to a booming 3-pointer against Houston Rockets’ trash-taking Dillon Brooks last October 29, Curry exploded in a wild celebration.

STEPH CURRY PUT DILLON BROOKS IN THE MICROWAVE 🤯 Steph puts the Rockets to bed after draining 4 straight 3-pointers 💤 pic.twitter.com/FcS8U6GIlI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Curry’s celebration was inspired by a 1990s hit movie.

“My favorite Christmas holiday movie, Home Alone, that [celebration] was like Macaulay Culkin running around the house situation,” Curry told the NBC Sports Bay Area crew. “I don’t know where it came from, you know me. It’s never choreographed. I just like to have fun out here. And you know, put on a show in that respect. So, especially a shot like that when you had things going, I’m just having fun.”

Home Alone poster is the original Youtube thumbnail pic.twitter.com/CvF9n5BGf8 — Michael Griffin (@michaelgriffin) September 19, 2023

Expect Curry’s “Home Alone” celebration to be embraced by fans worldwide much like his “night, night” celebration.

Steph Curry said "night night" against the Kings 🔥 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/U8cIp7Fme2 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 28, 2023

Curry isn’t only the NBA’s greatest shooter but also a global trendsetter.

Stephen Curry’s Trash Talk With Dillon Brooks

The Curry and Dillon Brooks trash talk ended badly for the Houston Rockets enforcer. Curry put Brooks in his place after he cooked him in the second half of the Warriors’ 106-95 victory over the winless Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

“I’ll show you what I can do… I still remember what you said,” Curry allegedly told Brooks before sinking his fourth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

LEAKED Audio Of Steph Curry Trash Talking Dillon Brooks Before Cooking Him👀: “I’ll show you what I can do… I still remember what you said” pic.twitter.com/5zsqAoZTy6 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) October 30, 2023

Curry finished with 24 points, 14 in the decisive fourth quarter. All of his six made field goals came from beyond the arc. With Chris Paul relegated to the bench for the first time in 19 NBA seasons, Curry issued a season-high six assists on top of seven rebounds as he regained his point guard role in the starting unit.

“I like to have fun out here especially fourth quarter when it’s winning time,” Curry said during his postgame interview with the NBC Sports Bay Area crew after the win.

Stephen Curry Revels In Pelicans Fans Getting Starstruck

Curry logged his second 40-point effort in less than a week.

He was white-hot Monday night as he shot the lights out for a season-high 42 points against the Pelicans to the delight of the 17,286 fans that showed up at Smoothie King Center.

“When the game kind of turns up like that and the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show, I feed off of it because love playing basketball and being in that environment,” Curry said via NBA.com. “But it’s not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

The NBA’s greatest shooter drew a roar from the crowd after sinking the dagger 3, his seventh of the night, with 4:39 left that gave the Warriors a commanding 120-92 lead.

Curry completed his masterclass with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 30 minutes.

Zion Williamson showed respect to Curry and the Warriors after handing them their first loss.

“They played more physical than us and played faster than us,” Williamson said via NBA.com after the game. “I mean, championship culture and for them to do that to us on a second night of a back-to-back [schedule], that’s respect.”