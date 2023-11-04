Stephen Curry Issues Statement on Refs After Controversial Game-Winner

Stephen Curry felt relieved as the game officials ultimately ruled in their favor over his controversial game-winning layup in the Golden State Warriors‘ 141-139 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

“It was hard for me to see the jumbotron and see the replays,” Curry told reporters after opening the NBA In-Season Tournament with a tough win. “I didn’t see it in live because when I laid it up, I fell on the baseline, then I saw the ball go in. I saw Draymond [Green] was up there and I couldn’t tell if he touched the ball or not or getting grabbed the net or not.”

“And I think they called it no good at first … And that’s where, I guess doubt crept in because I couldn’t tell what camera angles we have. But thankfully, [the referees] got it right. Because if I’m not mistaken, [Green] grazed the rim and didn’t touch the ball. Good basket.”

Curry’s layup, high off the glass, with 0.2 seconds left was initially nullified as Green was called for a basket interference infraction. However, upon review, the officials declared Curry’s basket was good, pushing the Warriors’ game-winning streak to four.

Why Refs Ruled Stephen Curry’s Basket Good

Crew chief Mitchell Ervin explained in the NBA Official Pool report why Green wasn’t called for offensive interference on the final Warriors possession.

“It was clear and conclusive evidence that Draymond does not touch the ball. Although Draymond does touch the rim, he does not touch the ball, nor does him touching the rim cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce therefore a basketball violation does not occur on the play,” Ervin explained.

It was the second straight cliffhanger for the Warriors on the road. Klay Thompson also hit a game-winner against the Sacramento Kings on November 1 from midrange at exactly the same time — 0.2 seconds left — as Curry did.

Curry finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the high-scoring game against a Thunder team missing their top star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a knee injury.

Warriors Vets’ Clashing Views on Team Chemistry

Green and Thompson have opposing views on the Warriors’ team chemistry, which looks more cohesive this season than the previous year.

“Last year was horse s—. It was hard to come to work,” Green told reporters after their win over the Kings. “Not fun. This year, you see the joy on guys’ faces when they come into the building. You’ve got guys staying over two and three hours after, just sitting around talking. Getting here two or three hours early just to be here. You start to see that and you’re like, ‘OK, this is a group that likes being together.’”

A few moments later, Thompson offered his different perspective.

“I think every year is great,” Thompson said. “You’re in the NBA and you get to put shots up and play defense for a living? I don’t even pay too much mind to that.”

“I think obviously chemistry is great this year, but every time I put a Warriors uniform on I’m gloating. It’s just a dream come true, no matter how many years you play the NBA is a place where dreams are met. I think this year is great chemistry-wise, but last year was good as well. Every time you step into an NBA facility to get to work, I feel great. I don’t think too much about chemistry, I think winning solves all.”