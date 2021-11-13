Warriors Star for President? His College Coach Says Yes

There was a special guest in attendance during the Golden State Warriors‘ 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Bob McKillop, who coached Stephen Curry at Davidson from 2006 to ’09, was in town for his team’s weekend road tilt at the University of San Francisco. So, he took in the sights and sounds at the Chase Center.

McKillop, who remains in regular contact with Curry, continues to be impressed by his former player’s otherworldly acumen on the court. However, he also envisions the seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion doing things way beyond dribbling a basketball.

“I joke with him all the time about being president because we need a leader like this guy in the White House,” said McKillop, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

“As crazy as that sounds, if you look at the way he’s led this organization, this city, this global community that NBA basketball is a part of, he’s been a leader out front in a very quiet, consistent, distinguished, graceful way. Isn’t that what we need leading our world?”

Stephen Curry sat down with former President Barack Obama for a candid discussion regarding key themes from President Obama's recently released memoir, A Promised Land.

McKillop had an inkling that Curry was destined for greatness long before he became a household name (before he ever suited up at Davidson even). After working out with Curry for the first time, he couldn’t wait to tell the boosters about him.

“I stood up in front of this group of very engaged alums, a large number of them and told them, ‘Wait till you see Steph Curry. He is something special,'” McKillop said, via USA Today.

McKillop won’t stop singing his praises, either. He credited Curry for helping to make his experience at the Warriors-Bulls game a first-class one. He also reminded the star guard that he was ready to cast his vote for him whenever the time comes.

“Every person that we met today was as gracious and kind as you can imagine. I think that’s a reflection of the Warriors and I think it’s also a reflection of Steph Curry,” McKillop said. “I texted him today and I said, ‘It’s this same kind of gracious spirit that you have that’s going to get me to vote for you in eight years or 12 years, whatever it is.

“He might still be in the NBA then,” he added. “So let’s say 2032.”

Curry Endorsed Joe Biden in 2020

Steph is no stranger to the political process. He famously led the Warriors’ boycott of a White House meeting with then-President Donald Trump. Curry also appeared in a video segment with his wife, Ayesha, as well as daughters Riley and Ryan, at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Curry family officially endorsed Joe Biden for President at the event.

“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair,” Ayesha Curry began. “And so this election …”

“… We’re voting for Joe Biden,” Stephen Curry finished.

