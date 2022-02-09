Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Warriors’ Injury Update

For the first time in ten months, Golden State Warriors’ James Wiseman had his first contact practice. In what can be considered a disappointing sophomore campaign for the high lottery pick, fans and teammates are still hopeful he returns to the court this season.

In Utah, Wiseman took a step in the right direction as he was seen getting some three-on-three contact work in. The workout lasted only 15 minutes, but is considered to be one of the biggest hurdles in coming back from a major injury.

Quick glimpse from Utah — James Wiseman getting in some 3-on-3 contact work. This is a very notable step in his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/LEACIo7JLQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

"It's big for him, individually, just to get closer to playing," Stephen Curry told ESPN. "And once he does start playing, hopefully he can stay in the rotation, stay off the injury list and get reps. He's young, he has a lot to learn. But you can only learn by doing it and getting out there. Understanding what NBA basketball is like. He deserves an opportunity with everything he's been through already in such a short period. "I'm excited for him. There are a couple more hurdles to get through to get back on the floor, but he has an amazing opportunity to join us at the right time down the stretch to see what he can provide."

Seeing his draft peers like LaMelo Ball make the All-Star team and Anthony Edwards excel on the court, must fuel Wiseman to get back on the court. As Curry notes, reps will be important for Wiseman to build confidence and a familiarity with teammates he’s never played with.

While this bit of news sounds exciting for all, Kerr noted earlier that Wiseman still had to clear some hurdles to come back. Kerr did envision seeing Wiseman back in time for the playoffs, so this could definitely add another dimension to an already dominant Warriors’ team.

James Wiseman’s Long Road Back

The former second overall pick suffered a meniscus injury last April against the Houston Rockets, and has been trying to come back ever since. Originally slated to return during training camp, Wiseman’s return date kept getting pushed back. In December, Wiseman underwent arthroscopic surgery to reduce swelling in his surgically repaired knee. It got so bleak that Steve Kerr stopped giving a return date a couple weeks ago.

Even Warrior fans started to get flustered with the non-updates with the former No. 2 pick’s impending return. Here a fan traces back to the term ‘ramp up’ used consistently for the last four months.

James Wiseman has been ‘ramping up’ to play for going on 4 months now pic.twitter.com/S6MPO94Ozp — c H e f 👨‍🍳 (@ChefBetter) February 1, 2022

With all this being said, Wiseman’s ability to participate with contact is a momentous moment for the young center’s progress to return on the court.

Even with the Warriors’ playing so well this season, it is easy for many onlookers to really dissect the mishaps the team has suffered this season. The fact it has taken almost a year for a young seven-foot center to play does raise concerns, but that has not prevented teammate Klay Thompson from appreciating the patience the team has taken in Wiseman’s recovery.

“I’m glad we’re taking our time with him,” Thompson tells Evan Webeck of the Mercury News. “You forget sometimes he’s only 20 years old. His best basketball is far ahead of him and he’s going to be a great player.”