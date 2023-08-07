Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Points out ‘Weakest Move’ in Basketball

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry‘s success is not only predicated on his out-of-this-world shooting. It was only the end product of his constant movement on the court, on and off the ball, to get open.

Curry wants the next generation of basketball players to focus not only on the result but, more importantly, the process. He made sure to highlight this during his 6th Annual SC30 Select Camp for the top high school players in the country last Aug. 5-7 in the Bay Area.

“I’m gonna try to hammer the point home,” Curry said in the now-viral video of him sharing his secret of success. “But as you keep flipping positions, as you keep getting a feel, the last thing we can do out here, the last thing we can do is try to get open.”

What Curry meant by “to get open” is just stepping away in front of a defender to beg for the ball.

“And then I don’t get it — begging, begging, begging for the ball. I don’t care where you are on the court. That’s the last thing we can do. Every other decision is the right one. You got plenty to choose from in every decision: screen away, front cut, back cut, space away from the ball. The last thing we can do is just do this. It’s the weakest move. In basketball.”

Curry, who has been the Warriors’ engine hub, has become one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league because of his constant motion, whether in the Warriors’ bread-and-butter plays — high pick-and-roll or through the elevator screen. It has led to the Warriors’ four championships, two MVPs, one Finals MVP and nine All-Star appearances in what became an unlikely run for the 6-foot-2 point guard who overcame concerning ankle injuries at the early part of his career.

Warriors to Work out Harry Giles III

The Warriors are scheduled to work out free agent big man Harry Giles III, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, this week.

The 20th overall pick in 2017 has yet to play in the NBA since the 2020-21 season. Giles III averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in an injury-plagued three seasons in the league.

If healthy, he could provide insurance depth for the Warriors, who have limited spending power to add a player to their expensive roster.

Jonathan Kuminga Looks Forward to Breakout Season

Jonathan Kuminga is ready to step into a bigger role after the Warriors shipped Jordan Poole, their scoring leader off the bench, to the Washington Wizards for a one-year rental of Chris Paul.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” the 20-year-old Kuminga told ESPN at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa on Friday.

“A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform,” he added.

Kuminga is coming off his second season where he put up 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.