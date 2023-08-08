Warriors’ Stephen Curry Turns Into Rockstar in Paramore Concert [LOOK]

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry channeled his inner rockstar as he made a surprise appearance during Paramore’s concert at Chase Center Monday night that brought the house down.

Curry rocked the packed Chase Center with Paramore’s hit Misery Business as the crowd went wild.

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

Paramore brought out Steph Curry to sing Misery Business and then I died. pic.twitter.com/QzrSMI8ycl — Macho Man Jandy Savage (@_janjerome) August 8, 2023

Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 8, 2023

Curry is having a summer to remember following the Warriors’ forgettable second-round exit against his old rival LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Three weeks ago, Curry sank a hole-in-one en route to winning the American Century Championship.

As Klay would say “HOLY CANNOLI!” Curry with the hole-in-one 🤯pic.twitter.com/dDnH0ZVzRm — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 15, 2023

Then just a few days ago, his basketball workout and inspiring speeches at his 6th Annual SC30 camp for the top elite high school players in the nation have become viral.

Take notes 📝 from @StephenCurry30 : STOP BEGGING FOR THE 🏀 pic.twitter.com/edbiTZK1yY — Under Armour Basketball (@UAbasketball) August 6, 2023

Is there anything this man cannot do?

Klay Thompson Predicts Jordan Poole to Become an All-Star

Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson recently discussed Jordan Poole‘s departure on the Aug. 7 episode of the Podcast P with Paul George.

While he was hurt to see Poole leave, he believes he’d become an All-Star in Washington, something that he cannot do in the Bay Area as long as the Splash Brothers are there.

“Oh, he definitely got an All-Star potential,” Thompson said. “You saw it when we made that finals run [in 2022], right? He averaged 18 [points] shooting 50/40/90. Like that’s hard to do.”

“So, I’m excited to watch him and [Kyle Kuzma]. Those are gonna be the swaggiest buckets ever. Now I’m excited for him. Washington got a good one.”

Poole became the sacrificial lamb in the Warriors’ bid to extend their championship window with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, who returned via a $100 million, four-year deal. The exorbitant cost of maintaining the trio in the face of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement forced the Warriors’ hands.

The rebuilding Wizards absorbed Poole’s $128 million, four-year contract he signed last summer in exchange for the expiring salary of 11-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul. As a sweetener, the Warriors added their top-20 protected first-round pick in 2030, a 2027 second-round draft selection, Ryan Rollins and cash considerations.

“It hurts to see Jordan go,” Thompson said. “That’s the nature of the beast.”

“He was homegrown. I saw him put the work and I saw him go to 15 and a game, but then he would be in the dungeon, which we call a private facility because there were no windows, getting shots up right after the game. I’m like, ‘Man, this kid is going to be special’ and we wouldn’t have won the championship without him like he was so important to us when Steph went down,” he added.

DeMarcus Cousins Not in Favor of Chris Paul Trade

Ex-Golden State big man DeMarcus Cousins was not a fan of the Chris Paul trade.

“I’m gonna be honest,” Cousins told SiriusXM radio, “I didn’t understand the Chris Paul trade. Maybe it’s just the contract, free [Paul’s contract] off the books next year. But as far as it is about basketball, X’s and O’s on the court, I don’t see him elevating the Golden State Warriors, to be honest.”

“I’m not taking away anything that Chris Paul has done throughout his career, but I’m just speaking about him at this stage of his career.”

Paul just turned 38 last May, and the 11-time All-Star point guard is entering his 19th season in the NBA. While Paul has lost a step due to various injuries, he was still solid in 59 games with the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals.