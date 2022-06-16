Warriors Star Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Celtics Feud

The last thing the Boston Celtics want to do is give Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry more motivation, but their fans have done exactly that.

The Boston bar Game On! outside Fenway Park has decided to go to war with the two-time MVP, joking about his wife’s cooking on a sandwich board placed outside the establishment that read: “Ayesha Curry can’t cook.” Mrs. Curry has built her own career as a cooking personality, with published cookbooks and multiple shows.

Curry took notice and rolled up to his press conference after the Warriors’ Game 5 win wearing a shirt that said, “Ayesha Curry CAN cook.” He didn’t care to explain the situation at the time.

“You’ve got to ask around the room and ask Twitter,” Curry said when asked about his postgame garb.

The bar has since doubled down on its troll job and has even made shirts with the statement.

Steph Curry on Battle With Boston Fans: ‘I’m the Petty King’

Curry went into a little more detail on how things like that motivate him while speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m the petty king so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it. The more you’re on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities,” Curry told reporters. “So you can’t really be surprised by anything. There’s a lot at stake when it comes to winning championships.”

Curry is playing in his sixth Finals in eight years, so he’s seen it all over that span. He admits it could have once been a distraction, but he’s learned to roll with it and embrace the experience.

“Maybe back in the day, the first year, first two years, maybe things catch you off guard just because it’s so new,” Curry said. “You wonder how these narratives come up, all the distractions pop up here and there. I think the more you get into these environments, the more you use it as entertainment, fun, embrace it. Honestly, you wouldn’t want to have it any other way, knowing that you’re on this stage and you’re playing for something that really matters to a lot of people.”

Curry hasn’t seemed too distracted, seeing as he is a shoo-in for the Finals MVP, which would surprisingly be the first of his career. Curry is averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. While the Warriors won Game 5, Curry is coming off a rough outing, having not made a 3-pointer for the first time in his playoff career.

Warriors Expecting ‘Game 6 Klay’ to Show Up

The Warriors expect Curry to shake off his short shooting slump but all eyes will be on Klay Thompson during Game 6. The 32-year-old sharpshooter earned the legendary nickname “Game 6 Klay” for some big performances in — you guessed it — Game 6s through his career. The most notable was a 41-point explosion against the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

“I realize I’m on a really good streak right now of Game 6s,” Thompson said Wednesday. “I don’t know how long that will last. Hopefully, obviously tomorrow.

“It’s obviously a nickname I earned. I want to live up to it. At the same time, I don’t want to go in there and play hero ball. I’m just going to be in there and be myself, do what I’ve been doing the last few games. I know that will allow us to be successful.”

In 12 career Game 6 showings, Klay Thompson averages 20.7 points per game on 49.5% from 3-point range, according to StatMuse. He’s averaged 18 points in the series against the Celtics.