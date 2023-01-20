Warriors’ Stephen Curry Teases Playing for New Team in 2024

Over the last 14 seasons, Steph Curry has put together quite a career with the Golden State Warriors. He’s won four NBA Championships, made eight All-Star appearances, and has even set the record for most career 3-pointers. One thing he has never one is play for the United States Men’s Olympic Team.

In a recent interview with NBA reporter Marc Stein, Curry teased the possibility of suiting up for the red, white, and blue at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it, he told Stein. “Knowing that Coach (Steve) Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.”

The two world championship teams Curry referred too when talking to Stein, were the gold-medal squads at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cups.

The Warriors legend wasn’t picked for the 2012 Olympics in London, England, and then elected not to play in both 2016 and 2020 to get ready for the following NBA seasons.

Steph Curry Speaks on Warriors Lineup Change After Loss to Celtics

Both Curry and Kerr are currently hoping that the Warriors are able to turn their season around. After a though loss to the league-best Boston Celtics, Golden State fell below .500 with a record of 22-23. Kerr clearly wanted the game in Boston pretty badly, he even switched up the starting lineup to try and get an edge of the Celtics. The Warriors coach slid Jordan Poole into the group and elected to play Kevon Looney off of the bench. Looney had previously started in every single one of the Warriors’ games this season.

After the loss, Curry was asked about his coach’s decision.

“There’s strength and weaknesses to it,” Curry told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But we got great shots with it tonight. Came out with a lot of juice. We gotta be better at rebounding. If we give up size, we gotta be more physical, prepared to rebound. But it gives us great space and gets us great shots, and you gotta like the way we can play fast and put pressure on defenses.”

Steve Kerr Points to Warriors Defensive Lapse After Frustrating Loss to Celtics

Again, this was a game that Kerr wanted to win. It’s safe to say that he was far from thrilled when his team left Boston’s Jaylen Brown wide-open for the game-tying three with under 20 seconds to play.

JAYLEN BROWN FOR THREE 😱 TIE GAME ON TNT pic.twitter.com/Vcjdnu22PS — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2023

After the game, Kerr spoke to the media about the defensive gameplan on that possession.

“I haven’t seen the replay yet but in that situation, the whole game plan is no threes,” he said. “And there was no timeout. They didn’t take a timeout, they just came down and played. That’s where the guys need to be able to decipher that on the fly.”