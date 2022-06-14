Warriors Star Stephen Curry Takes Shot at Boston After Game 5

Stephen Curry may have had a rough night on the court against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 but the Golden State Warriors star made a statement off of it with his postgame attire.

Curry strolled up to his postgame press conference wearing a shirt that read, “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” which was a reference to a viral sign outside a Boston bar that said the opposite about the two-time MVP’s wife.

Steph’s “Ayesha Curry can cook” tee is a legendary clap back to a Boston restaurant who said the contrary. Steph really does see everything 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/Q14jYuadi9 — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) June 14, 2022

Curry didn’t care to elaborate on the very deliberate shot at his rival city when asked about the shirt.

“You’ve got to ask around the room and ask Twitter,” Curry said when asked about his postgame garb.

Mrs. Curry has built her own career as a cooking personality, with published cookbooks and multiple shows. It was clear that her superstar husband didn’t appreciate the shot at his family and clapped back with the good-natured jab.

Steph Curry Wasn’t Cooking Against Celtics in Game 5

Curry roasted the Celtics in Game 4 with 43 points, silencing a rowdy Boston crowd. However, he didn’t have the same success at home during Game 5, failing to hit a 3-pointer and notching just 16 points. It was the first time Curry had failed to hit a 3-pointer in the playoffs in his career.

“Of course it bothers me as a shooter. You want to impact the game that way. But thankfully that’s not the only thing that you do out there on the court,” Curry said. “I knew there were going to be some adjustments in the way they were trying to guard the pick-and-roll because I got a lot of clean looks, and they were a little bit more aggressive, a little higher-up on their pick-up points.”

Curry had a rough night, but his teammate stepped up, led by Andrew Wiggins, who netted 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson (21 points), Gary Payton II (15 points) and Jordan Poole (14 points) also chipped in with double-digit efforts and all-around performances.

“The fact everybody stepped up — Wiggs, JP, Klay hit some big shots,” Curry said. “Draymond found his life and his spirit and the way he impacts the game. We could withstand going 9-for-40 as a team and me 0-for-9, and still come away with a win.

“Obviously, track record says I shoot the ball better the next game. Looking forward to that bounce-back.”

Draymond Green Expects ‘Livid’ Steph Curry in Game 6

As Curry noted, he rarely has back-to-back rough shooting nights and Green expects him to bounce back in a huge way in a potential championship-sealing matchup on Thursday in Boston.

“A win is a win. Whether Steph gets 43, 10, 4, or whether he finishes with 16-for-22 shooting, a win is a win. Obviously, we have spoke about helping him, and I don’t think he’s been out there helpless, like that’s the narrative,” Green told reporters after the game. “He was 0-for-9 from three. He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need.”

Game 6 between the Celtics and Warriors is scheduled for Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics are a 3.5-point home favorite for that matchup.