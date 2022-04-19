Steve Kerr Believes Warriors All-Star Was on Track for DPOY

Like teammate Kevon Looney did in setting his goal to play in all 82 games this season, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green set one of his own goals to win a second defensive player of the year award this season.

The Warriors and Green started off the season hot, going 30-9 before Green started missing games due to a calf injury. The absence of Green threw a hitch into the Warriors No. 1 ranked defense, and it created long stretches of inconsistent defense, which cost them a chance to compete for the top seed in the NBA.

Up to that point, Green was on pace as one of the top individual defenders in the league. Acting as the backbone to their defensive plan, the 2017 DPOY was literally the man in the middle when it came down to calling out reads and breaking down opposing offenses.

“He was on course to win the award for sure,” head coach Steve Kerr said prior to Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets on April 18. “The injury unfortunately derailed that.”

Green did not quite play 50 games this regular season, and that is probably the reason he was not in the running for the award.

“How many games did he play? 46? I think it’s strictly games played,” Kerr continues. “I know a couple of years when I was in TV, I had a vote for this stuff, and games played, for sure factors in. He was on course to win the award, for sure but the injury, unfortunately derailed that.”

The NBA has never been too keen on giving out awards to players who do not play in a majority of the 82-game season. In his rookie year stats, Philadelphia Sixers center Joel Embiid should have won rookie of the year, but he only played in 31 games. Green did play in 56% of the regular season games this season, but it seems like that was not enough for the NBA to seriously consider the defensive stalwart for the award.

Draymond Green Applauds Marcus Smart for Winning Award

Marcus Smart won the defensive player of year award and was the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to do so. Smart won 257 of the votes while Phoenix Suns Mikal Bridges had 202 votes.

Green raved about Smart’s accomplishment as a defensive minded player and had no ill will towards the Celtics guard, something he could not say the same for multiple DPOY award winner Rudy Gobert.

“I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart,” Green says after Game 2 on April 19. “That’s a guy who I respect as a defender. I’m extremely happy for him. Well-deserved. Where that team’s defense went, it changed their season, and he’s right in the middle of all of that. I’ve got no complaints.”





Like Green, Smart is the engine that drives the defensive intensity for the Celtics. The Celtics were in a tailspin earlier in the season, but rounded into form once the team found its defensive identity behind Smart.

Green Feels ‘Incredible’ at this Juncture of the Season

Draymond Green’s calf injury was definitely something that had to be closely monitored throughout the rehab process. Since it caused lower back pain for Green, the medical staff and Green himself wanted to make sure he was completely healthy before he got back on the floor.

It definitely was not all smooth sailing when Green initially came back. He even called his gameplay terrible at multiple instances during games, but he has definitely looked like the dominant Green lately.

“I feel incredible,” Green speaks on his health. “This was definitely the way I hoped it would happen. I was hoping coming back with a month left in the season, that I could round into playoff form, and I feel pretty good. I feel great. My conditioning is getting there.”

With Jordan Poole thriving, Green healthy, Klay Thompson burying threes like the good old Oracle days, and Steph Curry returning to form from his injury, this Warriors team will be a tough out for the remainder of the playoffs.