Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real on Bob Myers’ Departure

Before the Golden State Warriors go about the business of bolstering their roster for a title push next season, the team needs clarity on a couple of its current players. In particular, four-time All-Star Draymond Green and backup guard Donte DiVincenzo have player options on their deals for the 2023-24 campaign.

Even if both players end up opting in, though, the Dubs will still have incurred a significant loss heading into the summer, as team president/GM Bob Myers is set to part ways with the club when his contract ends on June 30.

For his part, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is already feeling the loss.

“[Coaching is] a collaboration. Bob is a huge part of the collaboration, and he and I have been partners in this thing for nine years,” Kerr said on the latest episode of Green’s podcast.

“He hired me, he was here before I was. I don’t know what it’s going to be like without him. There’s already a really hollow feeling just knowing he’s not going to be in the building every day.”

Steve Kerr Breaks Down Bob Myers Impact on the Warriors & Himself

Steve Kerr reacts to Nuggets-Heat Game 2: Jokic's big night + Miami's strategy | Draymond Green Show Steve Kerr joins Draymond Green for the first “Champs Only” edition of the podcast—where Dray is joined by NBA champions to break down NBA Finals games. The two discuss their championship experiences with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, how Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat beat Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's Denver… 2023-06-05T13:00:06Z

The Dub Nation citizenry is already feeling anxiety over the idea that Myers won’t be in the mix on future personnel dealings, and Kerr gave them more reasons to feel that way during his pod appearance.

As he sees it, Myers’ impact on the organization went well beyond its entries into the NBA’s transaction log.

“There’s so much more that goes into being a general manager than just making draft picks and signing free agents,” Kerr said. “You’re literally managing everybody in the organization from day to day, and Bob’s a master.

“He has an incredible way of making people feel good about themselves and yet making people feel accountable at the same time, and making people want to do their best — not for him, but for the group and for yourself.”

Over their nine years together — during which the Warriors secured seven playoff berths, six Finals appearances and four championships — Myers’ competitive drive was a key point of inspiration for Kerr and his players.

“He’s constantly challenging all of us to be our best, but without sort of putting pressure on us, if that makes sense. He’s got an amazing way about him.”

Myers Believes That Mike Dunleavy Jr. Can Have Success in the GM Role

Per reporting from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania last month, Warriors assistant GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is viewed as a “natural successor” to Myers. And after 15 years in the Association as a player, plus five more as a scout and front office exec with the Dubs, he definitely has the resume for it.

Asked whether he had hired and developed Dunleavy to one day replace him, Myers had this to say:

“Mike’s great. He’s as good a GM as I — if he wants it, he’ll be great, if that’s what he wants. But that’s his call, [Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s] call. It’s not my call,” Myers said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “If that’s what he wants to do, he’ll be great. He knows more about basketball than I do.”