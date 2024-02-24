Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Agree to Pricey Extension With Head Coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr agreed to a contract extension on Friday, February 23.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday evening that Kerr accepted a two-year extension worth $35 million in total. The deal makes Kerr among the highest-paid coaches in the NBA in terms of annual average salary at $17.5 million per year, and it will keep him under contract through the 2025-26 campaign.

Kerr’s deal would have expired at the end of this season had he been unable to reach an agreement with Golden State.

“The agreement completes months of talks between Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kerr’s representatives at Priority Sports, assuring the Warriors that they’ll hold onto the coach whose .655 winning percentage is fifth in league history,” Wojnarowski wrote.

