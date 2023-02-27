Warriors Star Suffers ‘Unexpected’ Injury Setback, per Steve Kerr

The 2022-23 season hasn’t been a fun one for the Golden State Warriors or their fans. After taking home the NBA Championship last year, the Warriors are sitting just above .500, 61 games in, with a record of 31-30.

Throughout their title defense, the Dubs have had to deal with key players like Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins missing large chunks of time with injuries.

Golden State’s most recent injury news came ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, when Draymond Green was listed on the team’s injury report, as questionable to play.

Green wound up sidelined for the game, but his team took care of business in his absence, beating the Wolves, 109-104.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared the latest on his star forward’s knee issue, prior to the February 26 contest.

“It flared up today, so he will be more thoroughly checked out by our medical staff,” Kerr explained via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was sort of unexpected. The way he came through treatment (Saturday), everything was looking good, and he had a setback today.”

Steve Kerr said Draymond sustained a setback earlier today and likely will undergo an MRI on his knee

Timberwolves Coach Praises Klay Thompson After Loss to Warriors

Golden State’s Sunday night success was largely fueled by Klay Thompson‘s continued hot streak. Thompson followed his 42-point performance against the Houston Rockets Friday, by scoring another 32 points against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota’s head coach Chris Finch had some serious praise for the Warriors star, after coming up just short at Chase Center.

“He’s a great player. He’s really found his form and looks like he’s fully back in a lot of ways,” he told reporters. “He’s going to make shots, some of those shots we have to live with. We’re prepared to live with those. The banked three from the corner was a bit of a backbreaker at the time. We battled him, and he didn’t get a ton of clean looks, I’ll tell you that. But, he doesn’t need a lot of time or space.”

Chris Finch Cites Officiating After Being Bested by Warriors

In addition to Thompson’s strong showing, Finch also touched on the Dub’s defensive gameplan surrounding Anthony Edwards. He started by highlighting the different methods the Warriors used to defend Edwards, before shining a light on the lack of free throw attempts that were given to the former No. 1 overall pick.

“They were doing a good job of throwing bodies at him. They gave him box and one, gave him different looks. He did a good job, he had seven assists. That’s the kind of game that was set up for him,” Finch explained. “He goes to the hoop, he takes one free throw attempt and it was off of a defensive three second call. I don’t understand it. I thought he was going to the hoop. He gets stripped in there a few times, maybe it’s crowded and it’s tough to see. He’s got one of the highest rim rates in the league and we need a little bit more benefit of the doubt and to get to the line there… They went to the line steady in the first half. A lot of it, I thought was marginal contact around the paint. I thought we might’ve deserved the same looks.”