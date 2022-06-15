Warriors Skipper Steve Kerr Sends Message on Draymond Green

Draymond Green can be a handful for a coach to deal with but Golden State Warriors skipper Steve Kerr has found a way to co-exist — and thrive — with his firey forward.

With the Warriors one win away from a championship, Kerr sent a strong message on his relationship with Green amid some criticism of the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think everything has been kinda been overhyped, because that’s what happens in Finals there’s just so much coverage,” Kerr said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday. “In Game 4 he played really well. Down the stretch he made huge plays. He ended up with near double-digit assists and rebounds, he had a bunch of steals.”

Green is averaging just 5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the Finals, struggling mightily on the offensive end. However, as Kerr points out, Green’s contributions go well beyond the box score.

“His defensive force the last two games has just been devastating, and is always the key to our identity on the defensive side of things. Draymond’s been great,” Kerr said. “There’s always gonna be a lot of chatter, good and bad. You just sort of roll with it. He’s done a good job of that. He’s responded well to all that stuff and he’s responded well for us.”

Draymond Green Says He and Kerr Are Similar

Green can be a hothead at times and doesn’t mind racking up technical fouls. But he doesn’t feel like he’s too different from his head coach, who has that side as well.

“I think we just understand each other,” Green said when asked how the relationship has developed on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “We understand that we have a very similar fire, he knows how to press my buttons, he knows when I need to be pulled aside and talked to I know when I need to pull him aside and talk to him. I think the way our relationship has changed over the years or developed over the years, there’s just a huge sense of trust, there’s a great understanding of each other and we rely on each other.”

Kerr agrees with Green’s assessment of their relationship and how it has grown over the years and championship runs.

“Draymond’s dead on,” Kerr said. “Where we’re similar is that we are kinda maniacal in our competitiveness. We have butted heads over the years, based on that competition, that level of competition. I think our relationship has never been better.”

While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and others get the recognition, Kerr circled Green as the catalyst in their championship equation.

“You can’t win without a guy like that,” Kerr aid. “I like that challenge that he brings to me every day to make sure that I’m on top of my game, and I try to do the same thing for him.”

Draymond Green Says Steve Kerr is Never Rattled

Green spoke more about Kerr during his press conference on Wednesday and praised his head coach for staying even-keeled even when times get tough. That mentality trickles down to the team, which has been able to stay resilient at times this postseason even when down big.

“There are times where we get a little rattled as a team and he’s just right there, steady force, like hey, man, just calm down, settle down,” Green told reporters. “And it wasn’t always like that. It wasn’t always where you never, ever see him rattled. He’s just in these moments, that gives us so much confidence.”

Green and the Warriors are slight underdogs for Game 6 in Boston, with the Celtics coming in as a 4-point favorite.