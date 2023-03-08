Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Draymond Green Quitting on Play in Warriors Loss

Draymond Green caught the attention of many in the Golden State Warriors‘ March 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Late in the first half, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was handling the ball as Green called for a pass. After a few seconds of not receiving a pass, Green gave threw his hands up and walked away from his teammates.

Ironically, a pass was then thrown his way, which resulted in a turnover for the Dubs.

A frustrated Draymond appears to give up on the play which resulted in a turnover … pic.twitter.com/uemOduLvG6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

The Warriors of course, went on to lose the game 137-128.

When head coach Steve Kerr later sat down with the press, he was asked about Green’s first-half incident. Kerr replied by saying that his team seemed disconnected throughout the whole half, not just on that particular play.

“I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half, several times and so we talked about that at halftime,” Kerr told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Tried to get back out there and compete in the second half. But there definitely was a disconnect in the first half and that cost us.”

Steve Kerr called the Warriors disconnected when asked about Draymond giving up on a play in the first half pic.twitter.com/HOFBtAmsw4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

Josh Giddey Shares Thoughts on Strong Win Over Warriors

The Thunder were able to power past Golden State behind a strong showing from guard Josh Giddey.

Giddey notched a triple-double against the Warriors, with 17 points, 17 assists, and 11 rebounds in the victory.

After balling out against the Dubs, he explained what went into securing the W down the stretch.

“A team like that is not going to go away easily. Steph (Curry) made some big shots, Klay (Thompson), you know, (Jonathan) Kuminga was good down the stretch for them,” he told reporters via the Oklahoma City Thunder’s YouTube channel. “Obviously we were trying to take away a lot of their threes, so they got some dunks and layups. But, you kind of have to pick your poison with those guys down the stretch. But, I thought on the other end we executed really well. They started blitzing Shai the last few minutes. Guys were ready to make plays out of it, we got open threes and layups. I think both ends of the floor for the most part of the game we executed the game-plan, we took care of what we needed to, and it was a good win against a really good team.

Play

Video Video related to steve kerr sounds off on draymond green quitting on play in warriors loss 2023-03-08T11:55:51-05:00

Mark Daigneault Discusses Victory Over Warriors

Giddey’s coach Mark Daigneault was proud of his young Thunder team, after the big win.

He was impressed by his squad’s ability to roll with the many punches that the Warriors threw on Tuesday night.

“You’ve got to take punches to beat them because they keep throwing them,” Daigneault explained. “They score in bunches and they do a great job of generating their own energy. The game can be going poorly for them and then next thing you know it’s like an 8-0 spurt and they get themselves going. They’ve done that for a decade. So, you have to be able to take some and I thought we did a great job of that tonight. Lot of runs, but we never let ourselves get knocked down. We ate some punches and got going.”