Coach Kerr Sounds Off on ‘Critical’ Warriors Free Agent Signing

The Golden State Warriors may have started the summer by bringing another championship trophy back to the Bay but, mere days after popping the champagne, the team took several Ls in rapid succession.

Of course, we’re talking about the NBA‘s annual free agent frenzy, which featured a whole lot more give than take for the just-crowned kings. While the Dubs’ foundational six remained in place, Steve Kerr’s bench was decimated as Otto Porter Jr, Gary Payton II and multiple others did the ol’ peace out.

It wasn’t all subtraction for the reigning champs, though, as Bob Myers was able to ink a pair of playoff-ready, battle-tested vets in JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo to help offset the team’s losses.

While both players seemingly have something to contribute toward the title defense, Kerr sounded particularly excited about the addition of Green while holding court with members of the media earlier this week.

Kerr Hyped About Green’s Potential Impact

Throughout his career, Green has been known as a player who’s not afraid to mix it up and do all the little things that may not show up in the box score, but are still major contributors to winning basketball. When asked about this aspect of Green’s game, Kerr made it clear that he’s depending on the baller to keep on keeping on.

“Thrilled to have JaMychal. I thought Otto Porter and Bjelica last year were such important pieces to our team, veteran players, who just knew how to play the game. Good shooters. Smart screeners, rebounders, and that’s how I view JaMychal. He’s really an accomplished player,” Kerr said.

He’s particularly thankful to have Green in the mix to help support the glut of inexperienced youngsters — namely, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody — that the team is trying to transition into larger roles this season.

“Especially given all the youth on our team coming off the bench, I viewed JaMychal as a critical addition to our team, so really excited to have him.”

Green and DiVincenzo Should Push Youngsters for Minutes

Although Kerr is expecting Green to help the kiddos on and off the floor, the reality of the situation is that he and DiVincenzo are both going to be battling them for minutes off the bench.

Based on his comments during the media session, it’s probably safe to assume that he thinks the vets have a leg up in that department. However, he’s clearly looking forward to the competition between everyone in training camp and beyond.

“We have JaMychal and Donte who have been a big part of rotations for great teams in this league. I have a lot of faith they will be able to come in and contribute at a high level, and we have got all these young guys fighting for spots. I’m excited about the competition that’s ahead.”

One thing that could help Green’s case: getting back to stroking the three as he had in the past. After being at or near 40% from deep for three consecutive seasons, the big man dropped all the way to 26.6% with Denver last season.