Steve Kerr Issues Statement on Jonathan Kuminga After Warriors Beat 76ers

Jonathan Kuminga was a team-low -14 for the Golden State Warriors in their 120-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga played 16 minutes off of the bench and tallied just 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr discussed the 20-year-old’s fit with the team.

“What we have to determine is whether we can play him at the (small forward), Kerr said via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “For us, he’s been pretty exclusively a (power forward) this year… To me he’s a better shooter at the four than he is at the three, if that makes sense. Just because there’s more space on the floor. So can we play him with Draymond (Green) and Loon (Kevon Looney)? That’s the question. That has not been a good lineup combination for us in the past. But if JK continues to shoot the ball well then it’s a possibility that we could go and try that lineup at some point.”

Kerr went on to explain that in order for Kuminga to play at the small forward position, defenses are going to need to stay attach to him on the perimeter.

“I think you need defenses to react (to his shooting). Obviously with Draymond and Loon, the paint’s going to be crowded. People are always going to try and pack the paint with the guys who are guarding those two… So that’s why we’ve traditionally had another shooter, another perimeter player out there… that’s more of a catch-and-shoot threat than JK… Maybe that’s the next stage for him because it would be great for us to play him at the three and not just at the four.”

Steve Kerr Praises Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat Sixers

Kerr also had some thoughts on one of his other young stars, Jordan Poole.

“Yeah, I mean, he had such a great playoff run last year,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Had so many big games for us. And tonight, something about it felt like last year in that playoff run, when Jordan is just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line. Just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively, and that’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”

Poole went off for a team-high 33 points in 32 minutes off the bench for the Dubs in their win over the 76ers.

Doc Rivers Name-Drops Jordan Poole After Warriors Down 76ers

Like Kerr, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had to give Poole his props, after Golden State’s hard fought win.

“Sometimes you want to beat a team (so badly) so each guy starts trying to do it themselves,” Rivers said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “And then defensively, I thought we were just shallow. Not having D-House (Danuel House), not having Jaden (McDaniels), we didn’t have enough guys defensively. Their bench really hurt is, (Jordan) Poole had an amazing game. We really needed more length on the floor and didn’t have the guys.”