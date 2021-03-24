Steve Kerr Speaks out About Warriors Starter Who Could Soon Be Leaving

Steve Kerr is speaking out about a Golden State Warriors starter whose days with the team could now be numbered.

Ahead of this week’s trade deadline, there are growing questions about what approach the Warriors might take and who could be headed out. With the front office reportedly wary of parting with two of the most coveted assets, most of the rumors have focused in on one member of the starting lineup.

Kerr Speaks Out

The Warriors have two assets that potential trade partners are likely to covet — rookie center James Wiseman, and the top-three protected pick that came from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of last year’s D’Angelo Russell trade. But reports have indicated that Golden State is not keen to part with either of those unless they could receive a generational talent in return. With few superstars expected to be on the trade block ahead of Thursday’s deadline, that leaves many pointing to Kelly Oubre Jr. as the most likely to move.

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, the 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and Golden State had not decided whether he fit into their long-term plans. With the Warriors looking to jump back into title contention next year with the expected return of Klay Thompson, that has left Oubre as potential trade bait.

The Warriors are big fans of Kelly Oubre Jr. That won't stop them from trading him if they get the right deal (via @MontePooleNBCS) https://t.co/aLOw4eVe6K pic.twitter.com/wjGrTqBVLR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2021

With the rumors looming over the last few weeks, the 6-foot-7 wing has earned some praise from the Warriors coach for his ability to tune out the chatter and focus on his game.

“He’s coveted, he’s naturally coveted. He’s done a great job of handling everything,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. “We’ll see what happens.”

Oubre Headlines Trade Rumors

The Warriors appear to be actively shopping Oubre ahead of the trade deadline. Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Warriors have inquired about Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, and would be offering a package headlined by Oubre.

It would likely take more to pull off the deal. NBC Sports Bay Area noted that the Warriors would likely have to offer another asset on top of Oubre if they hoped to land Bogdanovic.

It’s safe to assume that any potential deal for Bogdanović would include the Warriors sending Kelly Oubre to Atlanta. Golden State would need to send an additional player in order to match salaries, and could end up throwing in a future draft pick.

The Warriors reportedly are unwilling to currently match the Hawks' asking price for Bogdan Bogdanovićhttps://t.co/Z0vdCY9Bjt pic.twitter.com/neOVPKaZ9V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2021

Whatever move the Warriors make will likely be with long-term success in mind. General manager Bob Myers has made it clear that the Warriors would not be mortgaging any of their future just to help a playoff push this season. The Warriors have dropped to 22-22 due to consecutive losses with Steph Curry out of the lineup, falling down to ninth place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games out of the No. 6 spot that would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.

