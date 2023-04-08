Steve Kerr Sends Message on Kevon Looney After Warriors Beat Kings

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had the season they hoped they would have. They won the NBA Championship last year, but they’ve dealt with a ton of problems this season. Golden State hasn’t been able to win on the road consistently, and their bench unit has been disappointing.

On Friday night, they took care of business against the Sacramento Kings. Kevon Looney played a huge role for Golden State in a win that will be crucial to the West standings. After the contest, head coach Steve Kerr had some high praise for the big man.

“I don’t know what else to say about Loon,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He’s established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league. Also, as one of the most reliable players in the league. Night after night, just being there for us. He’s also a stabilizer. We have a team that can kind of lose poise like you saw tonight, 24 turnovers. We had some really bad possessions, and Loon is a stabilizing force. He had seven assists tonight. Only one turnover. Sixteen rebounds. Loon is just one of our best players.”

Looney put up some amazing numbers as a member of the Warriors’ starting unit on Friday night. He finished the game with six points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals on 3-of-4 shooting from the field.

He’s been a staple of the Warriors lineup for years now, but over the past two seasons, Looney has emerged as one of the most important pieces of the puzzle in Golden State.

Stephen Curry Shows Love to Moses Moody

No explanation. Moses Moody appreciation post: pic.twitter.com/ZacBZOxnIo — UG (@SCDG2330) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile, after a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry spoke about the play of Moses Moody, praising both him and Jonathan Kuminga for always staying ready no matter the circumstances.

“It’s just a matter of being ready [and] staying ready,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They’ve been asked to play a lot of different roles. Been in and out of the rotation. JK’s [Kuminga] obviously played a lot more recently and has proven that he’s taking that next step. It’s still [about] trying to put game after game together, and those guys, to be able to show up when we’re still missing wings [and] Klay [Thompson] goes down, they stay ready. For Mo [Moody], though, I think he saw enough Razorbacks out there. He felt like he was back in college for a little bit.”

Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins

Nice to see Andrew Wiggins back at work 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/eE46bMOGVS — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 6, 2023

In addition, Andrew Wiggins recently returned to the team after an extended absence for personal reasons. Upon his return, Jordan Poole spoke about how the team will continuously support him and is just happy to have him back.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”