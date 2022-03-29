Steve Kerr Makes Bold Prediction for Slumping Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in a tailspin. Losers of six of their last seven, the Dubs have long given up the second seed, and at this point are merely trying to hold off the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz for the third seed. At this point, the team is only hoping that Stephen Curry can come back sooner rather than later.

With how much the Dubs have struggled the past couple months, there should be cause for concern. Other teams would be in full panic mode going 6-11 since the All-Star break. Sometimes when contending teams struggle, that could be attributed to being bored and looking forward for the playoffs, but anyone who has watched the Warriors of late will know that the team has looked nothing like they did to start the season.

Players have been in and out of the lineup for months now, but there have been countless games the Dubs have blown. From losing to the Washington Wizards to blowing 20-point leads to the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, there appears to be something that is not right with the team’s chemistry.

However, the Warriors are not like other teams. Prior to the last two seasons, the team went to the Finals for five straight seasons, winning three titles. With this kind of track record, it should not be a surprise the Dubs are favored by Vegas at +500, third favorite to win the title per OddsShark.com.

Warriors Coach Is Confident Team Will Break Out of Slump

Head coach Steve Kerr has been with Golden State since the 2014-15 season. He has been here since the ascension of the Splash Brothers, Green, and the core. If anyone is to trust that his team will break out of their slump, it definitely would be the Kerr himself.

Before March 28’s game against the Memphis Grizzles, Kerr told reporters about his strong belief in the current roster.

“I truly believe that there’s gonna come a point whether it’s the last couple games of the regular season or Game 1 of the playoffs, where we’ll have everyone healthy. We’re going to come together and it’s going to click. I’ve seen these guys before; I’ve seen the core group win championships.”

Thompson, Curry, and Green have only played 11 total minutes together in two games. During Green’s second game back from his own injury, Curry sprained his ligament in his left foot on March 16, and he has been out since. With six games left in the regular season, there really is not much time for the core to even get a handful of minutes to play together.

“Draymond Green is a stone-cold winner, two state championships, two Final-Fours, three NBA championships,” Kerr continues. “I know what Draymond’s about. He’s going to get his rhythm here in the next few games. I know what Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Andre [Iguodala], and [Kevon] Loon[ey] are about. I have total faith we’re going to get this thing going.”

Steph Curry Current Rehab Process

Exactly how far along is Curry in his recovery?

According to the team, so far so good. At least that’s what the team has been saying.

“Everything’s going well,” Kerr told reporters after March 26’s practice. “Again, they’re going to be cautious and make sure everything is in order by the time he really gets back on the court and starts getting after it. So that hasn’t happened yet, but it shouldn’t be too far.”

Curry will be reevaluated on April 1. Hopefully, the Dubs faithful will hear good news at that point. The team really need Curry to come back without suffering any setbacks, firing on all cylinders.