Should Warriors Make a Trade? Steve Kerr Weighs In

As the trade winds begin to blow just around the time the Golden State Warriors are struggling, the biggest question is should they make a move?

If you ask Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his answer is an emphatic “No” despite their worrisome 10-12 record following a 6-2 start.

“I told the team we’re getting big leads on the road against good teams; that’s a good sign,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So, it’s not like we can’t compete and we’re all sitting here like ‘this team’s not good enough’ or ‘we got to make trades.’ None of that. We’re good.”

“But we’ve got to improve in these areas. And that’s on us as coaches to give [players] an opportunity to do that and then it’s on [players] to execute that once we figure everything out. And I’m very confident that’s all going to happen.”

The Warriors have blown away big leads in routine fashion this season. The latest came on December 8 in Oklahoma City where they squandered a 14-point lead and a 3-point cushion in the final eight seconds of the regulation.

The culprit is their awful execution and poor decision-making which is unbecoming of a team that dominated the last eight seasons with four championships.

Last season, they led the league in turnovers. On Friday against the Thunder, they committed a season-high 28 turnovers, their most under Kerr. But the most frustrating part is that 19 of those turnovers came from their starting unit composed of their dynasty core.

Is Father Time finally catching up on them?

Steve Kerr Still Believes in Warriors as Championship Team

Kerr has unwavering faith in his veterans despite their inconsistencies this season save for Stephen Curry, who is playing at an MVP level.

“We’re good enough to win a championship,” Kerr told reporters after the Thunder beat them in a 138-136 overtime thriller. “This team. I believe that. But if we are just going to turn it over and throw the ball to the other team and foul over and over, then we’re going to lose.”

“We know the formula. We just controlled that whole game on the road against a great team,” Kerr added. “That’s our game. So, yeah turnovers and fouls [were the reasons we lost].”

The Warriors indeed have gotten off to big leads, but they are having trouble maintaining it against much younger and more athletic teams.

The next two months will be a crucial stretch for Kerr and the Warriors as 15 of their next 29 games before the February 9 trade deadline are against playoff contenders.

Gary Payton II Making Progress

Injured defensive specialist Gary Payton II is making real progress in his recovery from a serious calf injury.

San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichick posted the video of Payton II intensely working on a stationary bike. He added that Payton II will be re-evaluated later this week — a great sign of an imminent return.

Good sign for #Warriors: Gary Payton II (calf injury) working hard on stationary bike. He'll be re-evaluated later this week

Payton II has been out since their November 28 loss to the Sacramento Kings in a game they squandered a 24-point lead. The Warriors are 2-2 since the guard tore his right calf.