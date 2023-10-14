Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Reacts to Chris Paul’s Erratic Game

Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr couldn’t care less even after Chris Paul committed an uncharacteristic five turnovers in their 129-125 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

“We’ve talked a lot about cutting back our turnovers, and he’s going to help us dramatically,” Kerr told reporters in Los Angeles. “I know he had some [turnovers] tonight, but I’m not worried about that. He’s got one of the best career assist-to-turnover ratios of any point guard.”

Kerr is giving Paul a pass, given that this is just his second game with his new team. Paul has racked up nine assists against seven turnovers through two preseason games. Some of his turnovers were because of miscommunication, a sign of unfamiliarity with his teammates.

“Now, it’s really about getting reps and playing with different combinations, and we go from there,” Kerr said.

Paul has played with the starting unit in both preseason games, with Draymond Green still recovering from an ankle injury.

The 38-year-old Paul said during the Warriors’ media day that he is open to coming off the bench.

“Actually, I had the opportunity to come off the bench in ’08 for the Olympic team,” Paul told reporters during Monday’s Warriors Media Day. “That went pretty well, and I think anybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning. I mean whatever I can do to help our team win.”

The Warriors have three more preseason games — two against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (October 15 and 18) and one against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (October 20) — to get Paul up to speed before the season tips off.

Brandin Podziemski Outplays Chris Paul

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski has been phenomenal in the preseason, outplaying fellow newcomer but 18-year veteran Chris Paul.

Podziemski was a game-high plus-16 as he finished with 10 points and 10 assists against zero turnovers in their second straight preseason win over the Lakers. He added six rebounds and one blocked shot in 26 minutes off the bench.

Podziemski is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists against only 1.0 turnover in 26.0 minutes through two preseason games.

“Brandin is just a basketball player,” Kerr told reporters after their second straight preseason win over the Lakers. “He just knows the game. We’re playing him at the point.”

“We didn’t really know what position he was when we drafted him really, but he’s just a basketball player. He feels the game and he’s fearless, makes winning plays over and over again. We’re really excited about this guy.”

Draymond Green Injury Update

Draymond Green sat out his second straight preseason game with a sprained ankle. However, Kerr said the veteran forward has made progress.

“[He’s] still rehabbing, but he’s able to work on his conditioning and his body,” Kerr told reporters after their October 11 practice. “So, he’s getting plenty done but has not practiced yet.”

Anthony Slater of The Athletic spotted Green having a long individual workout after the Warriors’ Friday shootaround in Los Angeles.

“It appeared to be full speed,” Slater posted on X (formerly Twitter) while noting that Green worked with Kerr’s coaching staff, including Kenny Atkinson, Jacob Rubin and Klay’s brother, Mychel Thompson.