Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors’ Underdog Status in NBA GM Survey

Steve Kerr reacted nonchalantly to his Golden State Warriors receiving zero votes to win their fifth title in eight years in the latest NBA GM survey.

“I don’t care. It makes no difference,” Kerr told reporters after Tuesday’s practice, eliciting laughter in the room. “It never did anything for me when people picked us. It doesn’t do anything for me when they don’t.

“It’s just interesting stuff for fans to read. Nothing helpful or harmful to us. It’s definitely not any bulletin board material. We’re not posting that on the locker-room wall, ‘No GMs picked us to win the title. How does that make you feel, fellas?’ I don’t think anybody cares.”

Defending champion Denver Nuggets and the revamped Boston Celtics are tied at the top of the annual GM survey as the title favorites, drawing 33% each of the total votes, followed by Milwaukee Bucks (23%), Phoenix Suns (7%) and Los Angeles Clippers (3%).

The Warriors are pegged as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

While his team did not get love from the general managers around the league, he and Stephen Curry are still viewed as one of the league’s best in their respective positions.

Kerr was tied with San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich as the third-best NBA coach behind Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue. He also placed second in two categories: best motivator behind Spoelstra and best offensive coach behind Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown while receiving votes for the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments.

On the other hand, Curry maintained his top position in several categories: the league’s best point guard, the best player at moving without the ball, the player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments, the best pure shooter, and the player you would want taking a shot with the game on the line.

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Praise From Steve Kerr

Jonathan Kuminga’s solid preseason debut drew praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I just liked his aggressiveness,” Kerr said of Kuminga, who led the Warriors with 24 points off the bench. “He shot the ball with a lot of confidence. He had eight rebounds. He was much more active on the glass than his first couple of years playing. We want that to continue. He showed his athleticism and did a good job.”

Kuminga led the Warriors’ 125-108 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Accountable

The Warriors have made extra effort to fast-track Kuminga’s development, especially in polishing his rebounding skills.

“That’s something I’ve been really working on,” Kuminga revealed after the game. “If I don’t do it in practice, they’re gonna stop practice. So it’s been a consistent thing every single day. I’m not great at it yet, but I’m working on it.”

Following Jordan Poole‘s trade, Kuminga is expected to play a bigger role this season. Poole, who was part of the outgoing package for Chris Paul, was the team’s leading scorer off the bench last season.

With Paul’s leadership, Kuminga is considered a breakout candidate this season.