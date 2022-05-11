Warriors Insider Drops Major Update on Steve Kerr’s Coaching Status

The Golden State Warriors found themselves in something of a quandary on Monday evening when head coach Steve Kerr was suddenly sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, Mike Brown was there to do what he always has in these situations — win.

Brown, who directed the Dubs to 13 straight playoff wins back in 2017 when Kerr was out with back problems, was able to extend his personal streak. Even as the Warriors struggled to find the bottom of the net throughout the contest, the team managed to escape with a 101-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Golden State now leads the best-of-seven, semifinal series three games to one. Nevertheless, Klay Thompson made it clear that Kerr was missed, even as he had complete confidence in Brown to lead the way to another win.

“We did miss Steve a lot, just his voice, his presence…” the Warriors star said postgame.

It looks as though the team will continue to miss its sideline maestro, too. At least for a little while longer while Kerr recovers from his illness.

Kerr Out for Game 5 (& Beyond?)

As reported by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Kerr wasn’t there when the team boarded its latest flight for Memphis. It was later confirmed that Brown would be stepping into his proverbial shoes once again for Game 5 against the Grizz on Wednesday.

However, that may not be the last time Brown has to fill in for Kerr before he moves on to become the head coach in Sacramento this offseason.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said that there’s “an expectation that’s he’s going to miss Game 5 and, possibly, the remaidner of the series if it goes beyond a Game 5.” Despite his absence from the sidelines, though, Kerr remains fully engaged in the Warriors’ process.

As noted by Slater, Brown said that Kerr has kept in communication with his assistant coaches digitally. He specifically mentioned halftime and post-Game 4, as well as the club’s Tuesday morning staff meeting.

Brown Pulls off a Rare Feat

In addition to keeping his undefeated Warriors postseason record intact, Brown accomplished the rare feat of being the coach of two NBA teams simultaneously — in the Kings and the Dubs — during Game 4.

Stephen Curry made reference to the strange situation during his postgame interview with TNT’s Jared Greenberg.

“A lot of history was made. He was named head coach twice in 24 hours,” Curry said. “I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight. I don’t know how to explain all this. We’re obviously happy for him and his next gig, but for him to step in with the last-minute call with Coach Kerr out… that’s what we’re about.”

Brown will begin work with the Kings once the Warriors’ postseason run ends.

