Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals New Update on Stephen Curry Injury Return

The Golden State Warriors were dealt an ugly hand when it was revealed that Stephen Curry would miss multiple weeks due to a shoulder injury. The team had already been struggling to keep their spot in the playoff race, and the injury hurt their odds even more.

As things stand, the Warriors sit at 18-18, placing them in 10th place in the Western Conference standings – just on the outer edge of the Play-In picture. That being said, Golden State just received some good news. Head coach Steve Kerr gave a promising update on Stephen Curry on Damon and Ratto of 95.7.

“He’s been doing a lot of stuff on the court,” Kerr said. “So, he’s getting a lot of good work in, he’s really coming along well, and everything is progressing.”

With Curry on the sidelines, the Warriors are 4-6 this season, but three of those four wins have been in a row. Golden State is on a three-game win streak, earning victories over the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz.

The point guard himself also gave an update on his injury. Curry said that he’s been making progress every day and is looking forward to getting back out on the court with his teammates.

“Every day is getting better,” Curry said. “When I first hurt it, they gave me kind of a multi-week timeline and every day it’s getting better, trending in the right direction, so hopefully I can keep making progress and get back to get on the floor, contact and all that, get back on the court and play basketball.”

Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Reveals Andrew Wiggins Injury Update

Getting Curry back is Golden State’s top priority at the moment. He’s the fulcrum of their offense and is essential to everything they do on the court. That being said, he’s not the only injured player on the roster crucial to the team’s success.

Andrew Wiggins has also missed significant time, having only appeared in 22 of the team’s 36 games. And unfortunately for Warriors fans, Kerr provided a less-than-stellar update on Wiggins, noting that he likely won’t be appearing in Golden State’s next game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I would say Andrew is doubtful for Portland,” Kerr said. “He needs a couple days of practice. He just got back in the gym… We’ll see how he’s feeling. I suppose there’s a chance he could play against Portland, but I would say doubtful.”

Andrew Wiggins Dealt With Injury Return Setback

Wiggins’ doubtful status against Portland is in part because of his injury, but it’s also because he recently dealt with a setback. On top of his adductor injury, Wiggins ran into an illness. The ailment kept him out longer than he was supposed to be.

“Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor strain. Warriors planned for him to play tomorrow vs Jazz,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweeted. “But he’s come down with an illness and will miss tonight and tomorrow. Here is Steve Kerr on it.”