Warriors’ Steve Kerr Provides Evasive Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Return

The Golden State Warriors have been without star guard Stephen Curry for their last five games. Curry has been sidelined with a lower left leg injury that he sustained against the Dallas Mavericks back on February 4.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, the Warriors star took a crucial step towards returning to the lineup.

Johnson reported that Curry took part in his first non-contact workout since his injury, after the team’s February 21 practice.

“After Golden State concluded practice, Curry stepped on the floor to the side and took shots for his first non-contact court work since sustaining a left lower leg injury on Feb. 4 in the Warriors’ win over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center,” he wrote.

Johnson spoke with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who explained that Curry will continue light work outs while being evaluated by the team’s staff.

“First time on the court, so he’ll do a few things lightly and see where he goes from there,” Kerr told Johnson.

Before hurting his lower leg, Curry was putting together yet another strong season for Golden State. The 3-point King was averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Warriors Give Insight on Stephen Curry Injury Recovery

Johnson’s report was the second positive update that has come out regarding the injury over the last week.

Back on February 15, Warriors GM Bob Myers discussed his star point guard’s recovery progress during an interview with Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game. He shared that Curry had been around the team, rehabbing and working to get back on the floor.

“I’m here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing… Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discipline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible,” Myers explained.

Stephen Curry Shares Update on Injury Recovery Progress

Not too long before Myers spoke on the radio, the man himself, Curry discussed the injury with reporters on February 13. He explained that the healing process for his lower leg issue is a unique one.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals,” Curry told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “This is different than the shoulder where it’s pretty predictable where I’ll be, and we get to a point where I can play and then I reinjure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor. This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break I want to hopefully get back on the court. Depending on how things go from there I can start to key in on a specific day to get back.”

Slater then asked Curry if he felt like he’d miss a “chunk of time” even after the All-Star break.

“I don’t know how you define a chunk, but yeah I won’t be playing against the (Los Angeles) Lakers,” Curry answered.