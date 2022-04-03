Warriors Steve Kerr Unveils Starting Lineup Here to ‘Stay’

After enjoying some good luck with staying healthy during the 2015-19 golden years, it seems that the basketball gods are making sure the principle of equilibrium takes shape.

The Golden State Warriors finished with the worst record during the 2019-20 season, and missed the playoffs the season after. Much of the struggles were tied to the long-term injuries to the teams’ core players, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

This season has been unusual. Even though, the Warriors have been atop of the conference for the entire season, injuries have remained a constant topic throughout the season. Thompson started the season out, rehabbing from his Achilles injury. Then Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala missed a good chunk of the season with back injuries. In Green’s second game back from his injury, Curry suffered a foot injury after Marcus Smart dived into his foot during a loose ball. Additionally, James Wiseman has not even suited up for a game all season.

Consequently, this means that the lineups have not been consistent all season. The Dubs have used over 26 starting lineups for the season. After the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 25, Steve Kerr told reporters that they were going to continue to search for different lineup rotations to see which would work. The plan was to settle on a set lineup rotation before the regular season ended.

Lineup Settled After Strong Defensive Performance Against Phoenix Suns

With five games left in the season, it looks like the Dubs have finally found their lineup.

Before the game against the Utah Jazz on April 2, Kerr tells reporters that the starters for the game will likely be the mainstay going forward.

Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 2, 2022

“This is the lineup we will most likely stay with, because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset from the beginning.”

Despite the loss, the Warriors held the Suns to 107 points, a huge improvement from their defense the last couple months. Kerr admits the returns of Green and Iguodala has helped the team find their identity defensively, and hopes the intensity can carry over to the rest of the season.

“We came to the conclusion that this was our best bet defensively, which we hadn’t reestablished, which I think we did against Phoenix. Hopefully, that will carry into tonight.”

Curry’s Return Will Likely Move Jordan Poole Back to the Bench

For now, Poole has been thriving as he took over Curry’s role. In seven games since Curry has been sidelined, Poole has been averaging 28.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 43.2% and 39.2% from the perimeter.

However, Poole will most likely be in a sixth man role once Curry does return. Curry’s swap with Poole will maintain the defensive intensity the other four bring to the starting lineup.

“When Steph does come back, that’s the lineup that started the first half of the season, and we played at a really high level,” Kerr continues. “So, there’s no reason we can’t play that way when Steph returns.”

It should not be too bad for Poole because the Dubs seem to have unlocked a successful rotation with the trio of Curry-Thompson-Poole. Expect this trio to see the floor during crunch time in the playoffs.