Steve Kerr’s Brute Response To Warriors’ Blowout By Nets

The Golden State Warriors kicked off their season with a bang — and not in a good way.

After an embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a pretty detailed overview of his team and, as suspected, the three-time NBA champion coach was not pleased with his team’s performance in their season opener.

Kerr Was Brutally Honest

Kerr doesn’t sugarcoat what he has to say, and he made sure that he was clear when describing how disappointed he was in his team’s season debut.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome and the effort, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about this team,” Kerr told reporters, per the Warriors SoundCloud.

“They’re a great group. I really like where we’re going to be a couple months from now, but right now, we’re nowhere close to being a good team.”

It’s admirable that Coach Kerr is still trying to remain positive after being blown out in a 125-99 loss to the talented Nets led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both returning to the court after being out last season.

The Warriors were overly hyped during the offseason after finishing last in the league last season. All-Star Stephen Curry missed most of the season due to a hand injury and the other half of the Splash Bros, All-Star Klay Thompson, also missed the season due to an injury. After the team suffered last year, they certainly did not want to kick-off the season in the same fashion.

Kerr Still Has Hope For His Warriors

Minus star center Draymond Green for the team’s first game of the season and Klay Thompson who is out for the entirety of the season, it was evident that the Warriors were missing some key components in Tuesday’s matchup against the Nets.

Kerr was able to admit that the team has some growing to do, but now he’s continuing to remain positive.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead,” Kerr continued in the same Warriors’ SoundCloud interview, “but I’m very, very positive about this group.”

The matchups for the Warriors at the beginning of this season are not getting any easier. Tonight fro their Christmas Day game, the Warriors matchup against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s unsure if Green will be active after missing the season opener, but the Warriors still have some work to do in order to become playoff contenders.